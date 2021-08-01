Normal to consider economic incentive package

NORMAL — A new standardized incentive plan to attract economic development in Bloomington-Normal is up for consideration Monday night.

The Normal Town Council will weigh its options on approving the package, which would help businesses looking to move into the Bloomington-Normal enterprise zone.

“The idea is there is a collaborative effort with the city and the town, as well as other taxing units, to create these standardized incentives so that it's just a level playing field, which will benefit all communities in the Bloomington-Normal zone,” said Normal Communications Director Cathy Oloffson.

Bloomington city officials already unanimously approved the package last week, which includes property tax abatements and other economic deals.

The new enterprise zone, which spans Bloomington, Normal, Gibson City, and other parts of McLean and Ford counties, was approved by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity in 2017.

Since the zone's creation, the town and other taxing bodies have collaborated with the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council to create a set of standardized incentives to promote economic development in the area.

Under the plan, businesses meeting certain criteria could receive property tax abatement and utility tax exemptions on gas and electricity, among other deals.

Also on Monday, a proposed parking study in uptown Normal is returning to council with a proposal from Desman Design Management of Chicago.

In light of the uptown revitalization, the Town Council charged town staff in March 2020 with looking into a potential study of parking in uptown Normal. The study would examine on-street parking, public parking lots and parking decks.

The town budgeted $60,000 to conduct the study, but the project was put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic as fewer people were traveling to uptown Normal and using parking spaces, said Oloffson.

Funding carried over into the current fiscal year and the town is again looking at conducting the study. A request for proposals was sent to attract consultants for the project.

Five companies submitted proposals: Farnsworth Group, Sam Schwartz, Desman Design Management, Walker Consultants, and Rich & Associates, with proposals ranging from $25,500 to $67,160.

Town staff are recommending council approve a proposal not to exceed $56,330 from Desman Design Management.

“One of the reasons that the town is undertaking this effort is that the town is aware of a perception by some people in the community that there is a parking problem in uptown Normal," said Oloffson. "The reality is that we have a lot of parking available daily because we have three parking decks, on-street parking, and surface parking."

She added, "But, we do understand that residents aren’t really satisfied with using the parking decks. We want a comprehensive objective review to address that."

The Town Council will consider several other resolutions and bids on Monday, including:

A resolution to waive the formal bid process and accept a quote from EFI-Solutions to purchase a new booster station.

A resolution authorizing frame rail replacement and corrosion repairs to a 2011 Pierce fire engine.

Resolution waiving the formal bidding process and authorizing the purchase of a Ford/Horton Type 1 ambulance from Foster Coach Sales of Sterling for $229,339.

An ordinance vacating the public right-of-way on Electric Avenue, which leads into the Rivian Automotive production plant in west Normal.

The Normal Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday on the fourth floor of Uptown Station. Masks are required for those attending the in-person meeting. The meeting will also be livestreamed through the town's YouTube page.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

