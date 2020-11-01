Normal to continue drop-box recycling program

Midwest Fiber Recycling, which processes the town's recycled materials, offers drop-box locations at four locations: Chiddix Junior High School, 300 S. Walnut St.; Jewel-Osco, 901 S. Cottage Ave.; University Center, 1101 N. Main St.; and Walmart, 300 Greenbriar Drive.

“It’s a costly program, but we think it’s valuable," Reece said. "We just have to determine how to fund it in the future.”

The two-month agreement extension would include a $15,000 line item budget adjustment.

In other business, the council will consider an ordinance and resolution pertaining to the Heather Ridge subdivision in north Normal.

The first is an ordinance to conditionally vacate easements on lots 152, 153 and 154 of the subdivision; the second is a resolution conditionally approving the final plat of the Cyphers subdivision by expedited process.

The easement vacation will allow the property owners of the three vacant lots to construct two homes on two larger lots out of the three properties, said Reece.