Normal to continue drop-box recycling program

NORMAL — A recycling drop box program could be extended by two months to allow Normal town staff to pursue a potential intergovernmental agreement to continue the program.
The Normal Town Council extended an agreement with Midwest Fiber Recycling in April by six months to continue its drop-box recycling program, said Normal City Manager Pam Reece.
The discussion follows a 2019 survey conducted by the Ecology Action Center, which found the current drop-box recycling program is evenly split among Normal, Bloomington and McLean County residents.
“At this point, the town has continued to support the program solely as a service to the community, but with increasing costs we wanted to explore if the city and the county wanted to help offset those expenses," Reece said.
Town staff anticipated presenting in October an intergovernmental agreement to continue the drop-box operation with Bloomington and McLean County, said Reece.
Staff are asking for a two month extension on the current agreement with Midwest Fiber while the town pursues an agreement with McLean County and Bloomington.
Midwest Fiber Recycling, which processes the town's recycled materials, offers drop-box locations at four locations: Chiddix Junior High School, 300 S. Walnut St.; Jewel-Osco, 901 S. Cottage Ave.; University Center, 1101 N. Main St.; and Walmart, 300 Greenbriar Drive.
“It’s a costly program, but we think it’s valuable," Reece said. "We just have to determine how to fund it in the future.”
The two-month agreement extension would include a $15,000 line item budget adjustment.
In other business, the council will consider an ordinance and resolution pertaining to the Heather Ridge subdivision in north Normal.
The first is an ordinance to conditionally vacate easements on lots 152, 153 and 154 of the subdivision; the second is a resolution conditionally approving the final plat of the Cyphers subdivision by expedited process.
The easement vacation will allow the property owners of the three vacant lots to construct two homes on two larger lots out of the three properties, said Reece.
The Normal Town Council will meet virtually starting 7 p.m. Monday. The meeting will be livestreamed from the town's YouTube page.
