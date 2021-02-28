Normal to create program to help replace lead pipes

"We think it provides an opportunity for homeowners to get their service line replaced and then maybe minimize the financial impact on them by allowing them to repay the town back," Reece said.

Repayment is based on the total cost and can be made as often as the homeowner decides, but will need to be repaid in full by the specified time frame: less than $2,500, repaid in 12 months; between $2,500 and $5,000, repaid in 24 months; greater than $5,000, repaid in 36 months.

A lien will be placed on the property until the replacement is fully paid.

In other business, the town will hold a public hearing on the proposed $138 million proposed budget for the fiscal year beginning April 1. The Town Council is set to approve the budget later in the meeting.