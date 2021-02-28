Normal to create program to help replace lead pipes

NORMAL — The Normal Town Council on Monday will consider a new $50,000 Lead Service Line Replacement program funded through the 2021-22 Water Department Capital Investment Budget.
Normal plans to implement the program in compliance with the Environmental Protection Agency's 1991 Lead and Copper Rule requiring all systems to complete a service line inventory and replace service lead lines by Jan. 15, 2024.
Of Normal's 17,377 water lines, town staff believe there are fewer than 75 lead lines, said Normal City Manager Pam Reece.
Of those lines, Reece said there are six lead lines that fall on both town-owned and private property side of the water shut-off valve near the private property line; three that are just on town-owned side; and 57 lead lines that are on property owner's side.
The town will replace the public portion of any lead line, but homeowners are required to replace their portion of the lead line from the water shut-off valve into the house. If approved, the program would allow the town to front the homeowner's bill at the time of the line replacement, and establish a repayment program at zero percent interest rate.
"We think it provides an opportunity for homeowners to get their service line replaced and then maybe minimize the financial impact on them by allowing them to repay the town back," Reece said.
Repayment is based on the total cost and can be made as often as the homeowner decides, but will need to be repaid in full by the specified time frame: less than $2,500, repaid in 12 months; between $2,500 and $5,000, repaid in 24 months; greater than $5,000, repaid in 36 months.
A lien will be placed on the property until the replacement is fully paid.
In other business, the town will hold a public hearing on the proposed $138 million proposed budget for the fiscal year beginning April 1. The Town Council is set to approve the budget later in the meeting.
Since the council last went over the budget, town staff has adjusted the budget to include additional funding and revenue for the drop box recycling program approved Jan. 4.
The budget was also updated to reflect the town eliminating the proposed 2% water rate increase, which accounted for a $217,000 reduction to the Water Fund.
The Town Council is also set to vote on several other resolutions, including:
- A motion to accept a proposal for auditing services by Lauterbach & Amen LLP for an additional two-year term.
- A resolution approving an amendment to the Community Development Block Grant Program's 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan & 2020-2021 Action Plan.
- A resolution to accept bids and approve a $523,338.90 contract with J.G. Stewart Contractors Inc. for 2021 miscellaneous sidewalk improvements.
- A resolution to accept bids and award a $245,066 contract with Northern Illinois Fence Inc. for the Maxwell Park OSLAD Grant Project Fencing.
The Normal Town Council virtual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Monday and will be livestreamed through the town's YouTube page.
