Normal to increase funding for COVID-19 housing assistance program

"We believe that there will be much higher access to the program soon because some other funding sources are being exhausted in the community," she said.

Normal received a second allocation of $335,359 in CDBG-CV funds from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development in September, said Reece. The town is assessing how to best utilize those funds and expects to present a proposal to the council in January.

The Normal Town Council meeting will kick-off Monday night with a 6:15 p.m. work session discussing issues related to the pandemic.

Property tax levy

In other business, the Normal Town Council is set to approve continuing the current property tax levy of $13,055,328 and a $1.4691 tax rate on Monday.

If approved, that means about the same would be paid in taxes, provided there are no changes to the property.