Normal to move forward with Maxwell Park improvements

The town received a $400,000 grant award through the OSLAD program, and the town committed to match $400,000 for the project for a total of $800,000, said Oloffson.

Construction and site improvements began last year but were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Oloffson. The project will need to be complete by the end of May to meet the IDNR grant requirements.

Planned improvements include:

Disc golf course reconfiguration

Cross county course enhancements

Updated Maxwell South ballfields

Resized dog park

Construction of a new bocce court

Construction of a new baggo set

Multipurpose trail connections

New native landscaping and natural habitat restoration

Expansion of the existing south parking lot

Each year hundreds of people are brought to Maxwell Park for softball and baseball tournaments, said Oloffson. The park also saw an increase in use during the pandemic as more people were spending time outdoors.

"This project is about enhancing public places within the town of Normal," said Oloffson, adding, "When we can attract new residents and visitors to the community, that benefits everyone."