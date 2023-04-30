NORMAL — The Normal Town Council on Monday is expected to vote on two cannabis dispensaries and swear in newly elected trustee Andy Byars.
Byars will be replacing former town trustee Stan Nord after securing a council seat during April municipal elections, along with incumbents Kathleen Lorenz and Karyn Smith.
Applications for special-use permit requests have been submitted for two adult use cannabis dispensaries: Revolution Dispensary at 1609 Northbrook Drive and High Haven at 106 Mall Drive, according to town documents.
The Normal Zoning Board of Appeals at its last meeting voted 4-1 against the special-use permit to open Revolution Dispensary and unanimously approved the other special-use permit to open High Haven.
A previous plan for the High Haven site was rejected in February after concerns were raised about traffic congestion and the impact the business would have on families visiting stores nearby. The site is near the Shoppes at College Hills.
The new plan addresses some of those concerns by proposing an increase to the number of on-site private parking spaces, up to 58 spaces, and improvements to the entrance and exit at the intersection of East College Avenue and Mall Drive to make them more clearly one-way drives, according to town documents.
The Revolution Dispensary proposal was reconsidered by the ZBA because board members failed to provide a reason for denying the application at their March 16 meeting.
The ZBA rejected the initial proposal in March after residents raised traffic and safety concerns about the site on the northwest side, near the intersection of Main Street and Raab Road.
The ZBA based its rejection, however, on an objection from the owner of A Shining Star Learning Center, Bob Waller, of Springfield, who said the dispensary would harm his business.
The Revolution Dispensary proposal had been submitted by Mark Steinmetz of Scottsdale, Arizona, through his company Illinois Health & Wellness LLC, which also has licenses available for the Decatur, Chicago, Naperville and Elgin regions.
According to town documents, the location for the proposed dispensary would have no impact on the existing businesses nearby, including Gloria Jean’s Coffee, Normal Maytag Coin Laundry and the McLean County Area EMS System.
If either applicant is successful, it could bring Normal its second cannabis dispensary.
The first, Beyond/Hello, opened on Northtown Road in 2015 and initially sold medical marijuana.
Beyond/Hello has another location in Bloomington on Veterans Parkway.
The Bloomington City Council has also approved another adult-use dispensary at 1006 JC Parkway, near the west-side Walmart.
The applicant, Project Equity Illinois Inc., has yet to open.
Other business for Monday's meeting includes the following:
- Authorizing a one-year contract with T2 Systems for $25,988
- Accepting bids and awarding a contract to Stark Excavating, Inc. for sump pump discharge and storm sewer improvements for $424,750
- Accepting bids and authorizing the purchase of two 2023 Ford F550 trucks from Bob Ridings, Inc. for $109,526
- Authorizing a lease agreement with the U.S. House of Representatives by Darin LaHood
- Rejecting bids for the 2023 Beech Street pavement replacement project
- Granting a special use permit for an outdoor kennel at 1824 W. Hovey Avenue
The Local Liquor Commission will also vote on one license for Lyla's Cafe at 1730 Bradford Lane prior to the council meeting.
The council meets at 7 p.m. Monday on the fourth floor of Uptown Station. Council meetings are also livestreamed on the town’s YouTube channel.