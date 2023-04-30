The ZBA rejected the initial proposal in March after residents raised traffic and safety concerns about the site on the northwest side, near the intersection of Main Street and Raab Road.

The ZBA based its rejection, however, on an objection from the owner of A Shining Star Learning Center, Bob Waller, of Springfield, who said the dispensary would harm his business.

The Revolution Dispensary proposal had been submitted by Mark Steinmetz of Scottsdale, Arizona, through his company Illinois Health & Wellness LLC, which also has licenses available for the Decatur, Chicago, Naperville and Elgin regions.