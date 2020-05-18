Normal told calls for assistance during COVID-19 pandemic on the rise

NORMAL — Calls for assistance have tripled as families turn to McLean County organizations for help because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
"We're hearing from people who have never had to call for assistance, and I think it's very hard for them to do so," said Karen Zangerle, executive director of PATH. "For the first time, I have high numbers of calls for people who need mortgage assistance."
Between mid-March and April 1 of 2019, PATH received 344 calls for housing assistance and 484 calls for general assistance information. During that same time period this year, PATH has received 1,277 calls for housing assistance and 2,052 calls for specific assistance information.
Zangerle and David Taylor, executive director of United Way McLean County, and Phani Aytam, chairman of McLean County United Way, presented an update Monday night to Normal City Council on what their respective organizations are doing to assist people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A focus for McLean County United Way has been food insecurity and unemployment, said Taylor. To address that, the organization has raised $295,241 and purchased more than $206,425 in food from local restaurants, supplies and farmers since March 16.
Taylor said the purchases were an approach designed to translate into wages for local workers and meals for families and individuals.
Both United Way McLean County and PATH identified child care as a potential issue when the state reopens and people return to work.
This could be difficult for families who have gone without a paycheck for nearly two months and cannot afford child care, and for childcare centers who may be placed under new restrictions for how many children to admit at a time.
Some relief could be on its way from the town as Normal City Council moves forward with an amendment to the Community Development Block Grant Citizen Participation plan.
Allocations are received through Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grants disaster recovery program.
The town is proposing allocating $100,000 of the grant to address housing needs, particularly rent, mortgage and utility bill services. Town staff continues to monitor residents' food and health needs.
Staff is also proposing reallocating $15,000 in regular CDBG funds from program administration to fund an in-home education assistance program, which would provide in-home educational packets to children during the pandemic.
The town is asking for feedback from the public regarding the amendment, and is open for comments through May 24. Comments can be mailed to Town of Normal, 11 Uptown Circle, or emailed to tlong@normal.org.
Council will vote on a final plan at its June 1 meeting.
In other business, council approved modifying the Bloomington-Normal Enterprise Zone to accommodate expansion of the Ferrero candy factory at 2501 Beich Road, Bloomington. The company is considering a $70 investment that would add 50 jobs to the workforce of 300 employees.
The Ford County Board, the Gibson City Council and Bloomington City Council have approved expanding the zone, which provides incentives to commercial companies for new investments.
Koos nominated
Normal Mayor Chris Koos was nominated to serve on the Amtrak Board of Directors for his commonsense transportation policies, said U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, ranking member of the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Transportation and Safety, in a statement issued Monday.
"As the Ranking member of the subcommittee with jurisdiction over Amtrak, I applaud the decision to nominate Mayor Koos to join the Amtrak Board of Directors," Duckworth said in a statement Monday night. "Mayor Koos has long advocated for commonsense transportation policies, and his views and experience as an Illinois municipal leader will be a welcome addition to this board. I look forward to supporting his nomination."
