Normal told calls for assistance during COVID-19 pandemic on the rise

NORMAL — Calls for assistance have tripled as families turn to McLean County organizations for help because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"We're hearing from people who have never had to call for assistance, and I think it's very hard for them to do so," said Karen Zangerle, executive director of PATH. "For the first time, I have high numbers of calls for people who need mortgage assistance."

Between mid-March and April 1 of 2019, PATH received 344 calls for housing assistance and 484 calls for general assistance information. During that same time period this year, PATH has received 1,277 calls for housing assistance and 2,052 calls for specific assistance information.

Zangerle and David Taylor, executive director of United Way McLean County, and Phani Aytam, chairman of McLean County United Way, presented an update Monday night to Normal City Council on what their respective organizations are doing to assist people during the COVID-19 pandemic.