Normal Town Council rejects bike share proposal

That program's estimated cost was $87,000 per year with annual $10,000 contributions from the Advocate BroMenn Foundation.

A selection committee comprised of town staff and representatives of Carle BroMenn Medical Center and Illinois State University recommended council to reject the Gotcha proposal due to the financial risk it posed if sponsorship and advertising revenue was not raised.

In other business, Councilwoman Karyn Smith addressed several concerns she received regarding a zoning update at One Normal Plaza planned unit development.

“I am happy to see residents active in the discussions around this,” said Smith, who elaborated on the process for the zoning update.

The proposed zoning amendment divides the plaza into four sub areas with zoning codes tailored based on the preexisting areas to attract certain businesses.

The amendment will be discussed at the Sept. 10 planning commission meeting.