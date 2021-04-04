Normal Town Council to consider contract for water main replacement

NORMAL — A project seeking to replace 2,654 feet of water line in the Oakdale Heights Subdivision could move forward as early as next month.

The Normal Town Council on Monday will consider a $610,764.92 contract with SNC Construction Inc. of Gibson City to replace the main. The contract includes a potential $7,500 bonus for early completion.

Residents in the subdivision say they've been having discolored or rusty water, and the town has fielded complaints regarding the issue since last fall.

With council approval, the project would begin May 1 and last through Aug. 31.

Bids for the project opened in March, and the town received offers from Stark Excavating Inc., George Gildner Inc., Opperman Construction Co., Hoerr Construction Inc. and Walker Excavating Co. Inc.

In other business, the Town Council will consider amending the third preliminary subdivision plan for The Vineyards Subdivision on the southeast corner of Airport and Raab roads.

Normal originally approved the plan in May 2010. Preliminary plans are only valid for three years, and the most recent final plat approved for The Vineyards was in 2016, said Communication Director Cathy Oloffson.