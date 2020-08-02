Normal Town Council to consider rejecting bike share program proposal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Residents interested in bike sharing may have to wait longer before the opportunity returns to the Normal area.

The Normal Town Council will consider rejecting a proposal Monday night for bike share services through Gotcha Mobility LLC., of Charleston, South Carolina, in favor of potentially seeking a different vendor.

"We decided this is not the right proposal yet for us to move forward," said Normal City Manager Pam Reece, adding that the town was concerned about the cost and risk associated with the proposal.

Gotcha Mobility proposed a three-year bike share program that would launch in Normal next spring with 200 bikes, according to town staff.

The program would cost $300,000 annually, but Gotcha proposed seeking sponsorship and advertising to offset the cost to the town, adding that rider revenues were expected to cover a portion of that amount.