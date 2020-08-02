Normal Town Council to consider rejecting bike share program proposal

NORMAL — Residents interested in bike sharing may have to wait longer before the opportunity returns to the Normal area.
The Normal Town Council will consider rejecting a proposal Monday night for bike share services through Gotcha Mobility LLC., of Charleston, South Carolina, in favor of potentially seeking a different vendor.
"We decided this is not the right proposal yet for us to move forward," said Normal City Manager Pam Reece, adding that the town was concerned about the cost and risk associated with the proposal.
Gotcha Mobility proposed a three-year bike share program that would launch in Normal next spring with 200 bikes, according to town staff.
The program would cost $300,000 annually, but Gotcha proposed seeking sponsorship and advertising to offset the cost to the town, adding that rider revenues were expected to cover a portion of that amount.
Normal participated in a bike share program through Zagster, a Cambridge, Mass., company, from 2017 to 2019 in coordination with Illinois State University and Carle BroMenn Medical Center.
Bike share facilities were placed at Carle BroMenn, the Route 66 Vistors Center, Connie Link Amphitheatre, Illinois Wesleyan University, Illinois State University and in uptown Normal.
That program's estimated cost was $87,000 per year. The Advocate BroMenn Foundation contributed $10,000 annual for the program.
A selection committee comprised of town staff and representatives of Carle BroMenn Medical Center and Illinois State University is recommending council to reject the proposal due to the financial risk to the town if sponsorship and advertising revenue was not raised.
"Moving forward, yes, I think there will be a point where we try to reissue a request for proposals and see what options are out there," said Reece. "We do think the bike share program was growing in popularity."
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
