Normal town leaders to discuss local motor fuel tax

Connect Transit is seeking an increase of $100,000 in contributions from Normal for this coming fiscal year and an increase of $100,000 on top of that for the following fiscal year. From Bloomington, Connect Transit is seeking an increase of $150,000 in each of the next two fiscal years.

The investment increase is one of 13 recommendations from the Connect to the Future Work Group, a 12-member panel formed last year by the Connect Transit Board of Trustees to involve community engagement.

The work session will be held at 6 p.m. prior to the town council meeting.

Eagle's Landing Trail project

Construction extending Constitution Trail from Eagle's Landing to Grove Elementary School could begin as early as this fall with council approval, Reece said.