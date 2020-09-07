Normal town leaders to discuss local motor fuel tax

NORMAL — Town leaders are set to discuss Normal's 4-cent-per-gallon local motor fuel tax on Tuesday, as well as whether proceeds could support Connect Transit.
The Normal Town Council will hold a work session Tuesday to discuss the history of the local gas tax and how it can be used to fund more road and sidewalk projects, Normal City Manager Pam Reece said.
The discussion follows the council's January budget work session reviewing the budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year. At the time, council members discussed the town's tax after Bloomington city leaders' move last year to double the city's local motor fuel tax from 4 cents to 8 cents per gallon.
Reece said Normal did not see a change in revenue after Bloomington increased its local motor fuel tax in 2019.
Reece added that council will also discuss if the town can use a portion of the local gas tax revenue to fund a $100,000 annual investment in Connect Transit that would leverage increased state funding.
Connect Transit is seeking an increase of $100,000 in contributions from Normal for this coming fiscal year and an increase of $100,000 on top of that for the following fiscal year. From Bloomington, Connect Transit is seeking an increase of $150,000 in each of the next two fiscal years.
The investment increase is one of 13 recommendations from the Connect to the Future Work Group, a 12-member panel formed last year by the Connect Transit Board of Trustees to involve community engagement.
The work session will be held at 6 p.m. prior to the town council meeting.
Eagle's Landing Trail project
Construction extending Constitution Trail from Eagle's Landing to Grove Elementary School could begin as early as this fall with council approval, Reece said.
"There has not been a sidewalk access to Grove Elementary from the neighborhood," said Reece. "Our bicycle and pedestrian plan identified this as a need, so this has been on our radar for at least seven years."
Normal was awarded a $500,000 grand through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity in 2013 for a few projects to extend Constitution Trail, including the Eagle's Landing trail.
Funding for the trail extension projects was delayed until late 2014 due to changes within the state's administration, placing the funding on hold, Reece said.
The town then contracted to have design plans and specifications completed by Farnsworth Group and Normal's Engineering Department.
The grant was suspended indefinitely in June 2015 and council rejected the original project bid.
A portion of the original grant allocation of $125,000 and additional capital funds were used to complete the Underwood Park parking lot and trail connection project in 2019.
The DCEO grant was reinstated in June, and the town is seeking to use the funds to complete the Eagle's Landing Trail project.
Other council business
In other business Tuesday, council is set to consider:
- A resolution waiving the formal bidding process and authorizing the purchase of seven Otterbine industrial aerators from MTI Distributing for $61,893.16.
- A resolution to accept bids and award a $280,736.15 contract to H.J. Eppel and Company for the construction of the Eagle's Landing Multi-Use Trail Project.
- A resolution authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Crawford, Murphy & Tilly for a water system analysis and project design of up to $250,000.
The council also will hear two presentations, one by Jamie Wilkey, of Lauterbach & Amen CPA Firm, on the town's financial statements and audit report. Normal Finance Director Andrew Huhn will give a presentation on the town's financial trend and condition report for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
Photos: Pantagraph Images of the Month — August 2020
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.