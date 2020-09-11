Normal Township to install solar panels at senior center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — The Normal Township plans to add solar panels to its Activity and Recreation Center by early 2021.

Illinois Solar For All program recently approved funding for the Normal Township to build a solar array at the activity center, 600 E. Willow St., in Normal.

“The solar array is an investment in the continued, long-term success of ARC, our senior center, which continues to be a top priority for the Township," Normal Township Supervisor Sarah Grammer said in a statement Thursday.

"This is yet another example of how the Normal Township board has worked to creatively improve finances for the senior center without raising taxes or membership fees,” said Grammer.