Normal updates mask guidance for town facilities

NORMAL — Fully vaccinated people won't have to wear masks in Normal town facilities.
An emergency order says the town "does not impose any mask requirement or social distancing requirement that is more restrictive" than guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state.
The CDC earlier this month said that people who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear masks in indoor and outdoor settings. Gov. J.B. Prtizker last week issued a new executive order updating Illinois masking policy under CDC's guidance.
Those not fully vaccinated must comply with mask requirements and social distancing when visiting town facilities.
Exceptions to the order include the first floor of Uptown Station, which is a public transportation center, and the Children's Discovery Museum, which is following guidelines for educational facilities.
Fully vaccinated town employees are also able to work without wearing a mask, but those who are not vaccinated must comply with all mask and social distancing requirements.
Normal will return to in-person Town Council meetings when the state is expected to enter phase 5 of the reopening plan. Illinois is expected to enter phase 5 in mid-June.
