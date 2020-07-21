Normal water main replacement to address water quality issues

Other resolutions passed included:

A $119,900 bid to Wilcox Electric for the replacement of a standby emergency generator for the west booster station and authorized an associated budget adjustment of $19,900.

A three year continuing service agreements and hourly rates and direct costs for professional engineering and architectural services 2020-23 for various town departments.

Authorizing a first addendum to the billing service agreements with AccuMed Billing Inc. for ambulance billing.

The council also approved a general order to amend the site plan for Rivian; a resolution re-approving the preliminary subdivision plan for pheasant ridge; and a resolution re-approving the final plat of Nussbaum's Second Subdivision and Nussbaum's Third Subdivision.

In a presentation on the financial impact of COVID-19, Finance Director Andrew Huhn said the town is in a better position than previously projected. The town is still preparing for a $10.4 million drop in revenue, but so far revenue impacts are better than expected.

"This is a snapshot in time, this is what we know today, and still we are maintaining our original assumptions," said Normal City Manager Pam Reece. "While Andrew indicated the view today looks pretty good, there are still many things we don't know in long term."