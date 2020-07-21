Normal water main replacement to address water quality issues

NORMAL — Normal is moving forward with a $545,600 construction project to replace 1,360 feet of water main along several blocks.
The Normal City Council approved 7-0 Monday night to award a bid to George Gildner Inc., of Bloomington with a $15,000 bonus for early completion.
The scope of the project includes a portion of water main replacement on one block of both Phoenix Avenue and Stewart Street between Linden Avenue and Oak Street, and two blocks on Oak Street between Phoenix Avenue and Stewart Street.
Normal's water department highlighted the project to replace a water main staff described as "substandard-sized" that has generated citizen complaints of discolored water, according to town staff. Buildup inside the water main causes the discolored water, officials said.
Town staff said replacing or rehabilitating a water main are the only options when areas become prone to water quality issues. Rehabilitation is not an option for this project because the current water main does not meet code requirements for water main sizing or valve and hydrant spacing.
In other business, council voted 7-0 in favor of executing a five-year agreement with the Illinois State Historic Preservation Office to allow the Normal planning department conduct the environmental review process for Community Development Block Grant-funded activities.
The agreement will expedite the review process, which can take up to 30 days under the Illinois State Historic Preservation Office.
Allowing the Normal planning department to conduct the review will help the town when using federal CDBG funds for time-sensitive projects. In the past, the 30-day process has delayed sidewalk projects, but town planner Mercy Davis said it could become problematic for future projects.
"When we move into doing more projects with CDGB projects with housing rehab, that 30-day delay will be a bigger problem for us," she said. "We already have to do most of the paperwork that is required for these projects. It will add a small amount of (town staff) time, but the overall benefit will be worth it."
Other resolutions passed included:
- A $119,900 bid to Wilcox Electric for the replacement of a standby emergency generator for the west booster station and authorized an associated budget adjustment of $19,900.
- A three year continuing service agreements and hourly rates and direct costs for professional engineering and architectural services 2020-23 for various town departments.
- Authorizing a first addendum to the billing service agreements with AccuMed Billing Inc. for ambulance billing.
The council also approved a general order to amend the site plan for Rivian; a resolution re-approving the preliminary subdivision plan for pheasant ridge; and a resolution re-approving the final plat of Nussbaum's Second Subdivision and Nussbaum's Third Subdivision.
In a presentation on the financial impact of COVID-19, Finance Director Andrew Huhn said the town is in a better position than previously projected. The town is still preparing for a $10.4 million drop in revenue, but so far revenue impacts are better than expected.
"This is a snapshot in time, this is what we know today, and still we are maintaining our original assumptions," said Normal City Manager Pam Reece. "While Andrew indicated the view today looks pretty good, there are still many things we don't know in long term."
Later in the meeting, Councilwoman Kathryn Lorenz said she wanted to encourage the council to hold each other accountable and to find common ground. Lorenz asked Councilman Stan Nord, in particular, to watch the phrasing of his questions and tone of voice, which she said could foster mistrust between the council, staff and the public.
Nord did not respond to Lorenz during the meeting.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
