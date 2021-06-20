Normal's Landmark Drive sidewalk project moving forward

NORMAL — A $320,295 project to improve sidewalk accessibility on Landmark Drive in Normal will soon be underway.

The project includes installing new sidewalk on the west side of Landmark Drive from College Avenue to Arborwalk Drive.

"This is a project that has been on our radar for a while," Normal Communications Director Cathy Oloffson said Friday. "The bus stop there is actually located in a bed of rocks, which doesn't make the bus stop very accessible.

"This work is also going to make entrances to some of the commercial businesses more ADA-compliant."

The town began the bidding process for construction June 10 and received four offers: J.G. Stewart Contractors Inc. of Bloomington, $320,295; Stark Excavating Inc. of Bloomington, $365,000; Rowe Construction, a Division of UCM Inc., of Bloomington, $360,891.26; and Otto Baum Company Inc. of Morton, $374,580,01.

On Monday the Normal Town Council will consider awarding the contract to J.G. Stewart Contractors Inc. for the project. The business came in with the lowest bid.

If approved, the project would begin in late July or early August.

Salary increase

Council will also discuss a salary increase for City Manager Pam Reece following a March 29 performance review held in executive session.

The raise includes a salary adjustment of $5,716.50 effective April 1, 2020, and an additional annual adjustment of $4,733.50 effective April 1, 2021.

Reece, who has worked with the town for 30 years, was hired as city manager in 2019 at a salary of $185,000. In February 2020 the council approved increasing her salary by $5,550 following a December 2019 performance review.

Trustee Stan Nord during a June 7 meeting raised concerns over Reece's code of ethics, which were discussed in a special meeting last week. The meeting, which was expected to be held in closed session, was held in public.

Six of the seven councilmembers voiced their support for Reece, stating that she has demonstrated strong ethical values and professionalism.

Outdoor dining

Outdoor dining in Normal may be here to stay for the rest of the year.

The Town Council will consider extending its outdoor dining services, which were adopted through the town's emergency ordinance in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The emergency ordinance expired when the state entered Phase 5 of its reopening plan.

Normal has placed picnic tables at five designated outdoor dining areas uptown for businesses and customers to use. Businesses have also been allowed to expand outdoor dining into parking lots.

"We know our residents and businesses are really enjoying the outdoor dining experience," said Oloffson. "The town staff will be looking at some long-term changes and making some changes to code that would expand outdoor dining in the future."

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

