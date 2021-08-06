 Skip to main content
One Normal Plaza zoning amendment moves forward

onenormalplaza2

Kathy Siracuse speaks before the Normal Planning Commission on Thursday during a public hearing on a possible zoning amendment to One Normal Plaza Planned Unit Development.

NORMAL — A zoning amendment intended to attract businesses to the One Normal Plaza Planned Unit Development is moving forward.

The Normal Planning Commission in a unanimous 6-0 vote on Thursday night approved the amendment, which divides the PUD into four areas with specific approved uses and restrictions. The vote followed a three-hour public hearing.

Bob Broad, co-owner of Normandy Village, which is located in the plaza, recused himself from the vote and hearing.

072520-blm-loc-3onezoning

A proposed zoning change is being debated by the Town Council and could allow the sale of liquor at One Normal Plaza. Opponents say the area is dominated by schools and recreation opportunities for youth.

Planning commissioners passed the zoning amendment mostly as written, electing to remove bowling alleys as one of the permitted types of businesses.

Around 30 people attended a public hearing before the meeting, many of whom were residents of the area. Many residents spoke against the zoning amendment, stating that they were concerned it would allow restaurants to move in and sell alcohol.

Others also feared new businesses would bring increased traffic.

In addition to approving the amendment for recommendation to the Town Council, commissioners made a recommendation for the town's liquor commission to take caution with any future liquor ordinance amendments regarding the place.

Download PDF Proposed One Normal Plaza Zoning Text Amendment

The Normal Town Council will make a decision on the zoning amendment during its Aug. 16 meeting. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. on the fourth floor of Uptown Station. People can live stream the meeting through the town's YouTube page.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

