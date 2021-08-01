One Normal Plaza zoning amendment returns for public hearing

NORMAL — A potential zoning change to the One Normal Plaza Planned Unit Development is back for a public hearing after a year of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With in-person meetings resuming, the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the zoning amendment at 5 p.m. Thursday in the council chambers on the fourth floor of Uptown Station.

In June 2020, the Normal Planning Commission held a virtual public hearing that was extended. The Normal Town Council later delayed the public hearing in October until an in-person meeting could be held after several people expressed interest in giving feedback on the issue.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The zoning amendment, which would divide One Normal Plaza into four sub-areas with corresponding restrictions to attract various businesses, has received pushback from residents living in the area.

Many voiced opposition specifically to certain measures that would allow alcohol-related businesses.

The commission will give a recommendation to the Town Council based on the public hearing on a later date.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.