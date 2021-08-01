One Normal Plaza zoning amendment returns for public hearing

NORMAL — A potential zoning change to the One Normal Plaza Planned Unit Development is back for a public hearing after a year of delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.
With in-person meetings resuming, the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the zoning amendment at 5 p.m. Thursday in the council chambers on the fourth floor of Uptown Station.
In June 2020, the Normal Planning Commission held a virtual public hearing that was extended. The Normal Town Council later delayed the public hearing in October until an in-person meeting could be held after several people expressed interest in giving feedback on the issue.
The zoning amendment, which would divide One Normal Plaza into four sub-areas with corresponding restrictions to attract various businesses, has received pushback from residents living in the area.
People are also reading…
Many voiced opposition specifically to certain measures that would allow alcohol-related businesses.
The commission will give a recommendation to the Town Council based on the public hearing on a later date.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.