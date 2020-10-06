One Normal Plaza zoning changes delayed

NORMAL — Discussion on potential zoning changes to the One Normal Plaza Planned Unit Development is delayed until an in-person public hearing can be held.

The Normal Town Council on Monday unanimously approved delaying the public hearing on the zoning text amendment until phase 5 of Gov. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan. Pritzker has said the state will not enter that stage until a COVID-19 vaccine is developed, a treatment option is readily available or there are no new cases over a sustained period.

“There is no rushing this through the public hearing process, there is no trying to get planning commission to take this up quickly during a pandemic when not everyone would be comfortable, not everyone would be able, we would not be limited by technology," said Councilman Scott Preston, adding that it is to ensure everyone's voice is heard during the process.