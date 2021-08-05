One Normal Plaza zoning changes heading to Town Council

NORMAL — Planning commissioners are recommending a proposed zoning text amendment to One Normal Plaza Planned United Development with one caveat that removes bowling alleys as a permitted business.

In a unanimous vote of 6-0, the commissioners approved Thursday the zoning text amendment, which splits the plaza into four areas with corresponding restrictions and permitted uses.

Bob Broad, co-owner of Normandy Village which is located in the Plaza, recused himself from the vote and prior public hearing on the matter.

The commission also approved in a 5-1 vote to recommend the Town Council to take "extreme care and caution" with any future liquor ordinance amendments regarding the plaza.

The Normal Town Council will consider the amendment for approval during its Aug. 16 meeting.

Around 30 residents living in or around the One Normal Plaza PUD attended a public hearing prior to the planning commission voting on its recommendation.

A majority of the speakers spoke out against the zoning changes, particularly with allowing "eating and drinking establishments" to move into the area. The residents feared alcohol consumption or the sale of liquor would detract from the family-oriented atmosphere the plaza currently has.

"We wanted to listen and to pay attention," Kathy Siracuse, who has led community meetings on the issue told The Pantagraph on Thursday. "This is a big decision and I understand how the process flows, but don't downsize or downplay what our concerns are.

"We live there and we don't want to see something come in and change the fabric of what we have now."

Planning Commissioner Mike Matejka discussed making a motion to not allow onsite consumption of alcohol, but allow pre-packaged sale of liquor in the event a specialty wine and cheese shop would be interested in moving in.

Normal Corporation Counsel advised the commission from making a motion related to alcohol, stating that would not fall under the planning commission's power.

He said the current amendment would not allow the sale of alcohol as written, and for such an establishment to move into the plaza would require an amendment to the town's liquor code by the Liquor Commission, which is also the Town Council.

History of One Normal Plaza

One Normal Plaza dates back to the Civil War era as the Illinois Soldier's and Sailor's Children's home and school in 1865. The school housed and cared for orphans during the Civil War.

Normal established the plaza in the 1980s and has been met with mixed success, said Town Planner Mercy Davison.

"In the 30 years it hasn't reached the potential the council imagined in the 80s," she said. "There are properties that have fallen into some pretty significant disrepair, and then there are some properties that have just been torn down."

Normal first began exploring a zoning text amendment for the PUD in May 2020 following discussions spurred on by the owners of Normandy Village and a resident proposing a potential micro craft brewery operation.

In June 2020, the planning commission held a virtual public hearing on the zoning amendment. The hearing process was placed on hold after several members of the public expressed interest in speaking on the topic during an in-person meeting.

Proposed Zoning Amendment

The proposed amendment divides the plaza into four areas: the Boys' Dorms; Inside the Loop; the Baby Fold and Y Dorms; and Normandy Village and Park.

Changes to the Boy's Dorms area, which consists of primarily single-family homes, are meant to retain the residential area while allowing home-based businesses.

Changes to Inside the Loop area would expand the type of businesses allowed, such as offices, food and drink establishments, retail, and personal services. The businesses would be limited to a maximum 5,000 square feet each.

There would be an aggregate limit of 20,000 square feet for businesses like arcades, billiard halls, restaurants, and gyms.

The Baby Fold and Y Dorms would allow some personal and professional services inside the Y Dorms. Restaurants and non-institutional residential uses would not be permitted in this area.

The fourth zone in Normandy Village and Park would keep the residential and small-business nature while allowing "a small amount" of restaurant use. The primary uses would be office and personal services and retail would not be permitted.

There would be a 60% green space minimum per lot in the Normandy Village area and 50% minimum for the Loop and Baby Fold/Y Dorms area.

Comments on the proposal ranged from not wanting to change the atmosphere of the area to being concerned for residents' safety if traffic increased due to new businesses moving in.

Two people spoke in favor of the zoning amendment, Julie Hile and Dylan Hile-Broad. Hile is co-owner of Normandy Village.

Bob Broad, who is married to Hile, is a member of the planning commission and recused himself from the meeting.

"We are working hard to make Normandy village a community resource," said Hile. "We want other people to come into that village in a way that they have not felt they were invited to do so in the past.”

But, the majority held a similar sentiment toward preserving the charm One Normal Plaza currently has.

"I just love it exactly how it is," said Callie Whitehouse, who lives in the area. "I just urge the planning commission to hear my concerns and to know the area is appreciated how it is now."

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

