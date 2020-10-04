One Normal Plaza zoning changes may be postponed by council

If approved, the public hearing would be postponed until it could be held in person under phase 5 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan. Pritzker has said the state will not enter that phase until a COVID-19 vaccine is developed, a treatment option is readily available or there are no new cases over a sustained period.

In a memo to council, Reece noted that the suspension of activity would only apply to the text amendment proposed by the council. If a property owner within the One Normal Plaza Planned Unit Development applies for zoning changes, the planning commission must respond accordingly, holding a hearing and moving forward with the process.

In other business, council on Monday will consider approving its Bike and Pedestrian Master Plan Update. The plan is a longer-term document that outlines projects for road, sidewalk and pedestrian travel infrastructure.

"There's a lot in the plan that we're excited about," said Reece, who identified intersections where the Constitution Trail crosses busy streets as one of the projects of interest.

"There's a lot of content in the plan," she said. "There's a lot of things we're hoping to accomplish."