'Our wheels can't turn': Peoria Charter faces major staff cuts due to COVID-19; calling for federal aid

BLOOMINGTON — Officials at Peoria Charter Coach are calling for more government funding after they said coronavirus-related losses forced them to lay off all but eight of their workers from a staff that had numbered 140 in March.
Executives say they need financial help to keep the transportation company that serves Central and Northern Illinois from going out of business.
“Our wheels can’t turn,” said Bill Winkler, Peoria Charter president and owner. “We need help to get us out of this economic crisis.”
In a statement Wednesday, officials urged the public to sign a form showing support for the CERT Act, which has money specifically dedicated to the motorcoach industry. The form would be sent in an automated email to local senators.
The company is headquartered in Peoria and operates two other locations in Urbana and Chicago. Bus routes transport passengers between Peoria, Normal, Urbana-Champaign, and Midway and O’Hare airports. Their fleet of 14 motorcoaches haven’t been operating since March, when an executive order from Gov. J.B. Pritzker deemed the travel companies, along with several other forms of business, as “non-essential.”
Winkler said the company received a $1.2 million loan through the Paycheck Protection Program in April, but the money is going fast. Officials are asking Gov. J.B. Pritzker for additional funding of $300,000 that would cover just a month of the company’s total expenses.
James Wang, a co-owner of the transportation service, said in one letter to Pritzker that the company has lost over $3 million in cancellations since March.
“Peoria Charter has seen a decrease in ticket sales of $1,670,000 in just the last three months,” Wang wrote. “In 2019 we provided 280,000 ticketed passengers with transportation between Central Illinois and the Chicago Area/Airports. In 2020, we will (be) lucky to transport 50,000 people.”
Winkler said they have not received responses from the governor’s office.
One frequent passenger, Elfriede Massier, said it would be a great loss to those traveling to and from Illinois if the business closed.
“If they aren’t here, it is going to make it really difficult for those who are trying to get around the state and for visitors to come here,” Massier said.
The bus service is a key mode of transportation for students at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal, the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana and schools throughout Chicago. Winkler said the cancellations of athletics was a major hit to the transportation company’s revenue as well.
“Amtrak, airlines and mass transit got over $75 billion in financial aid and our industry has seen nothing,” Winkler said. “The situation is getting more and more dire. We need help.”
Central Illinois face mask selfies
Alex Juarez
Amy Garry
Andrea Anderson Stewart
Barbara Leigh
Brittany Brackney
Dawn Kelley-Lett
Glennda Knauer
Heather J. Hardman
Jordon Hanshew
Katie Harness
Mary Huff Moser
Melissa Tucker-Marx
Molly Krause
Pam Burress
Peg Schad
Peggy Karr Tippett
Peggy Stiles
Randi Meyer
Randy Wahls
Renee Chee Metternick
Renuka Rsr
Rhiannon Rowland
Rhonda Houk
Ryan Bliss
Scott May
Shannon Frerichs Laesch
Wanda Preston.jpg
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.