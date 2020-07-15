'Our wheels can't turn': Peoria Charter faces major staff cuts due to COVID-19; calling for federal aid

James Wang, a co-owner of the transportation service, said in one letter to Pritzker that the company has lost over $3 million in cancellations since March.

“Peoria Charter has seen a decrease in ticket sales of $1,670,000 in just the last three months,” Wang wrote. “In 2019 we provided 280,000 ticketed passengers with transportation between Central Illinois and the Chicago Area/Airports. In 2020, we will (be) lucky to transport 50,000 people.”

Winkler said they have not received responses from the governor’s office.

One frequent passenger, Elfriede Massier, said it would be a great loss to those traveling to and from Illinois if the business closed.

“If they aren’t here, it is going to make it really difficult for those who are trying to get around the state and for visitors to come here,” Massier said.

The bus service is a key mode of transportation for students at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal, the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana and schools throughout Chicago. Winkler said the cancellations of athletics was a major hit to the transportation company’s revenue as well.