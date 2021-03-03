Pantagraph hosting Bloomington, Normal council debates

BLOOMINGTON — Candidates for the Bloomington and Normal councils will take part in a pair of debates hosted by Pantagraph Media.

The one-hour events will be streamed at pantagraph.com and feature questions from newsroom staff and readers.

The Bloomington City Council debate is 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17. The Normal Town Council debate is at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 1.

Submit your questions to ccoates@pantagraph.com.

