Pantagraph hosting Bloomington, Normal council debates

BLOOMINGTON — Candidates for the Bloomington and Normal councils will take part in a pair of debates hosted by Pantagraph Media.
The one-hour events will be streamed at pantagraph.com and feature questions from newsroom staff and readers.
The Bloomington City Council debate is 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17. The Normal Town Council debate is at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 1.
Pantagraph Media also is holding debates for Normal mayor at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, and Bloomington mayor at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31.
Submit your questions to ccoates@pantagraph.com.