Pantagraph hosting Bloomington, Normal council debates
Pantagraph hosting Bloomington, Normal council debates

BLOOMINGTON — Candidates for the Bloomington and Normal councils will take part in a pair of debates hosted by Pantagraph Media. 

The one-hour events will be streamed at pantagraph.com and feature questions from newsroom staff and readers. 

The Bloomington City Council debate is 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17. The Normal Town Council debate is at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 1. 

Pantagraph Media also is holding debates for Normal mayor at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, and Bloomington mayor at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31. 

Submit your questions to ccoates@pantagraph.com

