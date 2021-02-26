 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pantagraph Media hosting debates for Bloomington, Normal mayors
0 comments
alert top story

Pantagraph Media hosting debates for Bloomington, Normal mayors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Pantagraph Media is hosting one-hour forums featuring candidates for Normal and Bloomington mayor.

These virtual events will be broadcast at pantagraph.com and include questions from readers. 

The Normal mayor debate with Chris Koos and Marc Tiritilli is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 23. The Bloomington mayor debate with Jackie Gunderson, Mboka Mwilambwe and Mike Straza​ is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 31.

Candidates will discuss where they stand on a range of issues and community topics. The election is April 6.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

More candidate forums are planned, said Central Illinois Editor Chris Coates, who will serve as moderator. 

Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast

"We were hopeful we would be able to have in-person forums, but that's not possible because of COVID-19," he said. "This is a great way we can stay connected and voters can learn more about candidates on the ballot." 

To submit your question for consideration, email ccoates@pantagraph.com and include "Candidate Debate" in the subject line. 

26 Bloomington-Normal restaurants from years past

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US rejoins the Paris Agreement

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News