Pantagraph Media hosting debates for Bloomington, Normal mayors

BLOOMINGTON — Pantagraph Media is hosting one-hour forums featuring candidates for Normal and Bloomington mayor.

These virtual events will be broadcast at pantagraph.com and include questions from readers.

The Normal mayor debate with Chris Koos and Marc Tiritilli is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 23. The Bloomington mayor debate with Jackie Gunderson, Mboka Mwilambwe and Mike Straza​ is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 31.

Candidates will discuss where they stand on a range of issues and community topics. The election is April 6.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

More candidate forums are planned, said Central Illinois Editor Chris Coates, who will serve as moderator.

"We were hopeful we would be able to have in-person forums, but that's not possible because of COVID-19," he said. "This is a great way we can stay connected and voters can learn more about candidates on the ballot."

To submit your question for consideration, email ccoates@pantagraph.com and include "Candidate Debate" in the subject line.

26 Bloomington-Normal restaurants from years past

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0