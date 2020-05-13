Peoria officials unveil subregion plan for sooner reopening

The plan calls for reopening based on data including several factors, such as health care, hospital bed and equipment availability; testing capacity; and community engagement.

"All of the metrics of the governor's outline have either been met or exceeded for several weeks now," said Rand. "We interpret that as a very good sign here in terms of health and containment of the COVID crisis in our community."

Some of the other mayors who attended the virtual meeting said they were on board with going forward with the subregion plan.

"It is time to move this forward," said Pekin Mayor Mark Luft. "I think up north there is not a realization of how tangible we are in living next door to people who are closing businesses and losing their life savings and struggling to put food on the table. The data speaks for itself. There is absolutely no reason why this plan cannot move forward."

"We have to do something for these small businesses that are truly on their knees at this point," said Washington Mayor Gary Manier. "Again, we have to do it safely and I think the data shows that we've done great job to this point to protect our residents and citizens."

Ardis and Rand said they have not received any feedback from the governor or his office about the proposal.