Peoria officials unveil subregion plan for sooner reopening

PEORIA — Peoria officials say they'll move forward - with or without the governor's proposal - on an idea to create a subregion of 11 counties from J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan.
The plan asks the governor to create the Heart of Illinois subregion, which could result in those counties "reopening" sooner than the larger north-central region established by the governor last week.
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner, however, said he will abide by the governor's decision.
"All local governments in America are creatures of the state, so we do need to abide with what the governor says even if we don't totally agree with it," said Renner after attending an hour-long virtual press conference held Wednesday in Peoria.
"If we just keep tracking our (health) progress separately that's different," said Renner. "But in terms of moving forward, moving to a more advanced phase than what the governor is permitting, that's not happening in Bloomington."
Normal Mayor Chris Koos indicated a similar position Tuesday, and repeated it Wednesday.
"We asked for a reaction and consideration from the governor to do this," Koos said. "It's up to the governor or his office to make that call. We didn't say we were going to do this. I don't want to get in a position where we just say, 'Sorry, we're going to do this anyway.' I don't think that's a good thing to do."
Until McLean County can determine its plan for testing, "it makes it just more dangerous," Koos said. "It would be unwise for us to move forward."
He did not attend the press conference, and said he and City Manager Pam Reece are still considering whether to bring the matter before the City Council when it meets Monday.
In an informal vote Tuesday, the McLean County Board executive committee split 4-4 on whether to write a letter supporting the plan. McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre said he hopes to have spoken with all 20 board members by the end of the week. If the majority favors the plan, he will bring it to a vote next Tuesday.
Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis, Peoria County Board Chairman Andrew Rand and Peoria City/County Public Health Department Administrator Monica Hendrickson outlined the subregion reopening plan at a virtual press conference attended by 10 regional mayors.
The 16-page Heart of Illinois plan indicates the subregion could potentially open sooner because the area benefits from high levels of medical services per capita and sufficient surge capacity to manage an increase in COVID-19 cases.
The plan calls for reopening based on data including several factors, such as health care, hospital bed and equipment availability; testing capacity; and community engagement.
"All of the metrics of the governor's outline have either been met or exceeded for several weeks now," said Rand. "We interpret that as a very good sign here in terms of health and containment of the COVID crisis in our community."
Some of the other mayors who attended the virtual meeting said they were on board with going forward with the subregion plan.
"It is time to move this forward," said Pekin Mayor Mark Luft. "I think up north there is not a realization of how tangible we are in living next door to people who are closing businesses and losing their life savings and struggling to put food on the table. The data speaks for itself. There is absolutely no reason why this plan cannot move forward."
"We have to do something for these small businesses that are truly on their knees at this point," said Washington Mayor Gary Manier. "Again, we have to do it safely and I think the data shows that we've done great job to this point to protect our residents and citizens."
Ardis and Rand said they have not received any feedback from the governor or his office about the proposal.
"The mayors have also asked the question: 'What if the governor says 'no,' what are you going to do?'" said Ardis. "The plan is to continue to move forward. Monica thinks it would take us a week or 10 days to ramp up or implement our plan, which we are going to be doing."
The governor has previously said he does not intend to break down the four regions.
"If the governor says 'no' then we'll continue to implement the (Heart of Illinois) plan anyway because we're ahead of his plan anyway," Ardis added. "But those (businesses) who are licensed by the state will have to consider that jurisdictional issue that we can't override."
The governor's five-phase plan for reopening the state was released May 5. The state plan splits Illinois into four regions allowing each to slowly open based on COVID-19 infection rates and available hospital beds.
The subregion plan calls for separating Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford, Fulton, Marshall, Stark, McLean, Livingston, Bureau, Putnam and LaSalle counties from the governor's north-central region, with McLean County at the southeast corner.
"One of it would be looking at things that come on board in Phase 3 (of the governor's plan) a little bit sooner," said Hendrickson, who is an epidemiologist. "We're kind of looking at opening up things at that kind of minimum standard of 50 percent capacity, assess, monitor those measures before moving onto another stage.
"So really, the variation is that we're not looking at picking out and choosing businesses or types of businesses," Hendrickson added. "We're looking at 50 percent capacity," she said, adding face coverings and social distancing protocols in those businesses would be followed.
Under the governor's reopening plan, each of the state's four regions has reached the second phase. All but the northeast region, which includes Chicago, are on track to move to Phase 3 at the end of May, followed by Phase 4 at the end of June, which would include the reopening of restaurants and bars, with gatherings limited to 50 people or fewer.
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle
