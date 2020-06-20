Perspectives on Progress: Collins to focus on equity in banking

“And so when you fail to educate a population, and when they feel they have no future, when they see their friends and their family members incarcerated or killed, they feel that they're not invested in society, because they have been pushed back. They've been told that you have no worth. They've been devalued,” she said. “So the anger, there's a root to the anger, the angst and the anguish that we see in the streets and nobody really wants to deal with the root cause. They always want to deal with the aftermath of it.”

Collins said she will use her position as Chair of the Senate Financial Institutions Committee to pursue equity in banking.

“It took almost 20 years for us to bring in the Walgreens, to bring in the Bank of America, bring in Citibank, bring in Home Depot, after 1968 riots or rebellions,” she said. “And so we want to ensure that this is not the time for them to curtail their efforts or to pull out of the city, to pull out of the urban community. It’s more of an emphasis for them to come back with investment — especially for the banks.”