Police chief: Bloomington's record-setting low crime numbers in 2019 marred by gun violence

As part of the department's efforts to combat the gun violence, BPD will continue to partner with the City Life program, which provides mentoring, leadership skills, employment and conflict resolution to at-risk youths, said Donath.

Donath also wants to address how the police department can better investigate and find the perpetrators of those types of crimes.

In presenting the Not In Our Town Bloomington-Normal's 2019 annual report, to the council Monday night, Mike Matejka said the grass-roots anti-discrimination group is assessing, with the help of several Illinois State University faculty members, a survey of local junior and senior high school students that netted 4,500 responses. The information will be shared with community and school leaders at a later date, he said.