Police chief: Bloomington's record-setting low crime numbers in 2019 marred by gun violence

BLOOMINGTON — Good news about the city's overall crime remaining at a record-setting low was offset by the gun violence among young males under the age of 22, Police Chief Dan Donath told reporters Monday night after presenting his first annual police department report since he took office in August.
His report to the City Council included the city's 2019 Unified Crime Report statistics, which cover homicide, forcible rape, robbery, aggravated assault/battery, burglary, theft, motor vehicle thefts and arson in the city. Cases totaled 1,492 last year, a 3 percent decrease from 1,537 in 2018.
Except for spikes in 2008 and 2013, the city's crime numbers have declined since 1997, when there were 3,308 serious UCR crimes reported, according to police department officials.
There were declines in every category last year except for robbery, aggravated battery and arson.
In 2019, robberies increased by 54 percent and aggravated batteries by 24 percent due to the culture of gun violence perpetrated by young males under the age of 22, said Donath.
There were 33 shootings in Bloomington in 2019, with 12 people hit by gunfire, resulting in one death, said Donath on Monday. UCR statistics don't include shootings.
As part of the department's efforts to combat the gun violence, BPD will continue to partner with the City Life program, which provides mentoring, leadership skills, employment and conflict resolution to at-risk youths, said Donath.
Donath also wants to address how the police department can better investigate and find the perpetrators of those types of crimes.
In presenting the Not In Our Town Bloomington-Normal's 2019 annual report, to the council Monday night, Mike Matejka said the grass-roots anti-discrimination group is assessing, with the help of several Illinois State University faculty members, a survey of local junior and senior high school students that netted 4,500 responses. The information will be shared with community and school leaders at a later date, he said.
"One of the comments from the young people was 'we're the mental health generation,' which (relates to) tensions about school shootings and all of the tensions that young people are feeling," said Matejka. "The other thing we're trying to find out is where do they feel safe."
In other action, no one spoke at a public hearing on the city's record-setting proposed budget of $230.3 million for next year
The city's general fund, which is 48 percent of the total budget and is used to pay for most operating expenses, is expected to increase from $109.1 million to $110.2 million. About 51.2 percent, or $56.4 million, of the general fund is used for public safety.
A vote by the council is slated for April 13.
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle