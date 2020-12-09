Pritzker banned indoor dining. So how are some restaurants still operating?

"To prohibit indoor dining is tantamount to an order of closure of that building premises, making it off limits to the public. Section 2 of the Illinois Department of Public Health Act specifically requires a court order, or the agreement of the owner, to make that happen. So, these citations that are issued are completely without any support of the law and they have no merit and they shouldn't have been issued."

To address that, cities like Edwardsville, also in the Metro East, have opted to pass its own ordinance to empower police. Officers can ticket people violating a municipal mask ordinance.

Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner also has called on the McLean County Board to toughen enforcement and pressure State's Attorney Don Knapp to bring action against violators. Knapp and Sheriff Jon Sandage in a statement last month said a violation of Pritzker's order is not a violation of the state criminal code.