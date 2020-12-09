Pritzker banned indoor dining. So how are some restaurants still operating?

NORMAL — Through the doors of Joe's Station House Pizza Pub, masks are on, tables are spaced and indoor dining — technically banned in Illinois since last month — continues in defiance of state restrictions.
They’re following the same rules from a month ago, said owner Joe Wargo, who thinks the regulations unleashed a few months ago unfairly single out bars and restaurants while other businesses are left untouched.
"We felt as though the Phase 4 mitigations, which we had been following … we felt that those were working,” he said.
It’s unclear how many are operating like Wargo, but the scene in this North Veterans Parkway strip mall highlights the patchwork nature of how COVID restrictions are being addressed in Illinois, where many are struggling to stay afloat.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Nov. 4 banned indoor dining and drinking, as well as put caps on the number of customers in stores and limits on gatherings to 10 or fewer people, for an undetermined amount of time. The measures, which followed various regional restrictions, were meant to curb surging infection rates and prevent people from getting sick. Carryout and delivery are allowed to continue.
Like other COVID restrictions, it all came in the form of executive order, meaning without approval from the General Assembly. That meant local authorities have been left to determine how to enforce the rules, creating a wide disparity across the state.
Case in point: The Bloomington Liquor Commission this week fined five businesses for violating COVID rules. In Chicago, a city alderman, Tom Tunney, faces a fine of up to $10,000 for allowing people to eat inside the restaurant he owns.
Yet in other areas, boards have opted against yanking food or liquor licenses in favor of education or nothing at all.
"The problem is the executive branch, the governor's branch, does not make laws," said John Wagner, administrator of the Monroe County Health Department in the Metro East. "It's much easier to enforce if the legislators get involved."
‘Without support of the law’
Because the measures aren't backed by state statute, some law enforcement and prosecutors are leery about bringing cases.
In Monroe County, the state’s attorney declined to bring changes against Washy's Saloon, a bar in Waterloo that had been ticked by state police. The same went for the Madison County state's attorney with Fast Eddie's Bon-Air in Alton and with The Fainting Goat locations in Pocahontas in Bond County and Breese in Clinton County.
Then there are the legal challenges.
Tom DeVore, a Bond County attorney who represents restaurants that want to remain open, said punitive action, including tickets from Illinois State Police, have "no merit." DeVore also has worked on the case of Bloomington's Cadillac Jacks for COVID rule violations.
"To prohibit indoor dining is tantamount to an order of closure of that building premises, making it off limits to the public. Section 2 of the Illinois Department of Public Health Act specifically requires a court order, or the agreement of the owner, to make that happen. So, these citations that are issued are completely without any support of the law and they have no merit and they shouldn't have been issued."
To address that, cities like Edwardsville, also in the Metro East, have opted to pass its own ordinance to empower police. Officers can ticket people violating a municipal mask ordinance.
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner also has called on the McLean County Board to toughen enforcement and pressure State's Attorney Don Knapp to bring action against violators. Knapp and Sheriff Jon Sandage in a statement last month said a violation of Pritzker's order is not a violation of the state criminal code.
In Normal, the Town Council on Monday debated to take similar steps. City Manager Pam Reece said the vast majority of businesses are following the state rulebook. Still, she said, there are exceptions, and how to handle that was the topic of the discussion between council members. Some options tossed around included reducing the annual liquor license fee for those who follow rules.
Councilwoman Kathleen Lorenz said there are lots of unknowns.
"Bottom line is, we are in real uncharted territories and we have to really think creatively for what is best to do to deter noncompliance," she said.
Councilman Stan Nord opposed any additional ordinance, saying the decision to enforce state guidelines should be left to the state. Current restrictions unfairly target restaurants and bars, he said.
"If the state wants to pass a law that would be fair to all municipalities and businesses,” Nord said, “then that's the state's responsibility.”
A deep impact on the restaurant sector
What’s not in dispute is the crippling impact COVID has had on the restaurant sector, dating back to the stay-at-home order Pritzker ordered in the spring.
The Illinois Restaurant Association estimates more than a half-million jobs are at risk and urged Congress to include workers in the pandemic relief package being debated on Capitol Hill.
The Real Economic Support That Acknowledges Unique Restaurant Assistance Needed To Survive Act would provide about $120 billion in grant funding to independent operators.
The proposal sparked local industry workers to form a group, the RESTAURANTS Act Coalition of Bloomington Normal.
“We just keep watching the Facebook pages of our local politicians saying, wear a mask, support your local businesses, and we just got fed up," coalition member Laura Bill, of Bloomington, told The Pantagraph this week.
The coalition includes members directly affected by layoffs in the restaurant and bar industry, such as Sarah Hurley.
Hurley, a Bloomington pastry chef, was laid off in November after Epiphany Farms, which operates restaurants in Central Illinois, announced plans to consolidate.
Epiphany Farms temporarily closed Old Bank Restaurant & Bar in Leroy, Illinois, and Bakery and Pickle in downtown Bloomington.
Now, Hurley and Bell are advocating for assistance for restaurants and those within the industry.
Bell said the coalition wants to see local elected officials "demonstrating that they are doing every single thing in their power to advocate to the federal government to get our federal tax dollars deployed into our community, and stop telling us to go get carry-out as if that’s going to save our community.”
‘They’re struggling’
Pritzker has said he has not ruled out a future stay-at-home order. He has urged state’s attorneys to prosecute violators and pointed restaurant operators to various assistance programs.
Normal city staff also is drafting an ordinance based on the discussion Monday, which will be reviewed and voted on at a future meeting.
In August, the town issued two emergency orders limiting the number of people to 10 or fewer at gatherings near Illinois State University and requiring restaurant and bar patrons to be seated to be served.
Those found in violation could face fines up to $750, but the town has said it will first seek voluntary compliance.
The ordinances came at a time when McLean County experienced a spike in positive COVID-19 cases and were aimed at slowing the spread of the virus. Both ordinances are set to expire Jan. 1.
Reece, the city manager, said they realize this “has been an unprecedented challenging year for businesses.”
"They're struggling, their livelihood is at stake, and we know that businesses are in a very tough decision,” she said.
Wargo, the Normal pizza business owner, said it’s a matter of equity.
"What we would like to see is every business be treated fairly," he said.
The Belleville News-Democrat contributed to this report.
