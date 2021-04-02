Pritzker signs mail ballot, curbside voting expansion into law

SPRINGFIELD – Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law Friday a measure that expands vote-by-mail and curbside voting for all future elections.

House Bill 1871, now law effective immediately, revises the state election code to allow election authorities to install drop box sites where voters can submit mail ballots without postage before and on Election Day. Election officials can also allow for curb-side voting for individuals to cast ballots from their car under the supervision of election judges from both parties and poll watchers.

The law, introduced in the Senate by state Sen. Julie Morrison, D-Lake Forest, would also require election authorities to accept mail-in ballots with insufficient or no postage.

“We saw during the November 2020 General Election how many people enjoyed having a more safe, accessible and easier way to vote,” Morrison said in a statement. “Just because the pandemic is winding down, doesn’t mean expanded voters’ rights have to.”