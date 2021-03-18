Pritzker's 'bridge phase' means these Bloomington-Normal businesses can host more people. Will they?

“This is giving me hope,” said Cristen Monson, who co-founded the group with Connie Blick. “I know that actors locally are just waiting and hoping for those theaters to open back up. It’s not their vocation, it’s an avocation that brings them joy, and brings other people joy. There’s no substitution for it for sure.”

The group hopes to expand and hold indoor performances with local bars and restaurants, which under the bridge phase can increase capacity from 25% to 30%. Outdoor capacity is allowed up to 50% for standing areas, while in seating areas, parties of up to 10 are allowed to sit 6 feet apart.

The bridge phase also allows businesses, offices, retail stores and fitness centers to increase their capacity from 50% to 60%.

The state can revert back to an earlier phase if it “experiences an increasing trend” in COVID-19 transmission rates and hospitalizations over a 10-day period.

If the numbers hold steady for 28 days in the bridge phase, the state must reach a 50% vaccination rate for residents age 16 and over in order to enter Phase 5, which would impose no capacity limits, but likely would still include masks and social distancing. Currently, about 28% of that population is vaccinated.