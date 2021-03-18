Pritzker's 'bridge phase' means these Bloomington-Normal businesses can host more people. Will they?

BLOOMINGTON — The last time the Castle Theatre hosted a live, in-person show was March 13, 2020.
Cleveland-based hip-hop group Bone-Thugs-N-Harmony sold out the venue, performing for 600 people. A week later, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued his first executive stay-at-home order, shuttering the theater and other area live performance venues.
"Looking back it was kind of a surreal night," general manager and part-owner Rory O’Connor said Thursday, more than a year after the show took place in downtown Bloomington. "It's just such a crazy world to get your arms around."
Now, that feeling is pulsing again for O'Connor and other managers of local entertainment venues, museums and conference centers, which Pritzker on Thursday said could soon begin operating at higher capacity limits under a "bridge phase" to reopening.
The phase can begin when 70% of seniors age 65 years and older have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As of Thursday, that number stood at 58%, Pritzker said.
The phase also is dependent on at least 20% of intensive care beds being available. Other metrics, such as COVID-like illness hospital admissions, mortality rate and case positivity rate over a 28-day monitoring period, must “hold steady.”
Pritzker said all regions of the state will move to the bridge phase and beyond as one, rather than individually.
“And I'm more optimistic today than I have been at any time over the last year, and more importantly, the doctors and scientists are, too,” Pritzker said. “It's time to begin to cautiously move toward normalcy.”
Pritzker also announced that all Illinoisans age 16 years and older outside of Chicago will be eligible for vaccinations starting April 12.
Both announcements come as the state is pivoting toward a post-pandemic world, one that O'Connor and others said they have been envisioning for months.
"Even modest proposals can change things," O'Connor said. "This makes us think, let's get open and do some indoor shows, bring some staff back. Let's get back on our feet."
The largest capacity increase under the bridge phase is to social events, which can allow 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors. Previously those were capped at 50 people.
Recreation activities are allowed with groups up to 100, or 50% of capacity indoors, while outdoor recreation is limited to groups of 100, with multiple groups allowed at the same site.
Ticketed recreation events are allowed to hold 60% of the facility’s capacity. Amusement parks, museums, zoos and theaters can increase from 25% to 60% capacity.
The new guidelines also specify that children's museums can reopen hands-on exhibits, which were previously barred under Phase 4, although museums could operate at 25% capacity. Central Illinois children’s museum directors said those previous rules didn’t allow for children’s museums to reopen because of that language.
“It’s what we were hoping for," said Beth Whisman, Normal cultural arts director and Children’s Discovery Museum director. "It’s really nice the governor gave some more clarity for his larger vision for Phase 4. That really gives us an idea of what it would take to bring us to normal operation.”
Whisman said the museum is preparing to reopen as early as May 1 by rehiring staff, cleaning, ordering additional supplies and preparing exhibits.
O'Connor is also aiming to reopen for indoor shows as early as May, if that's possible. At 60% capacity, the Castle Theatre can seat close to 500 people. All would need to be masked and socially distanced.
"Humans are social animals, we like to be out celebrating with other people, and music is part of that experience," O'Connor said. "People will crave that and seek it out again."
The increased capacities also means the Normal Theater — an iconic symbol in uptown — can screen independent and short films for larger audiences.
“We’re definitely excited,” Normal civic arts and theater manager Adam Fox said, adding that the theater hopes to see more independent films released as film and production crews return to a regular schedule.
Fox said the theater will continue its virtual showings for those still not comfortable returning to the cinema, and there are conversations taking place on if or when the theater will reopen its concession stand.
The reopening of theaters and other performing art spaces at higher capacities further allows groups like the Nomad Theatre Company — which doesn't have its own stage and relies on partnerships with local businesses and venues — to return to in-person performances.
“This is giving me hope,” said Cristen Monson, who co-founded the group with Connie Blick. “I know that actors locally are just waiting and hoping for those theaters to open back up. It’s not their vocation, it’s an avocation that brings them joy, and brings other people joy. There’s no substitution for it for sure.”
The group hopes to expand and hold indoor performances with local bars and restaurants, which under the bridge phase can increase capacity from 25% to 30%. Outdoor capacity is allowed up to 50% for standing areas, while in seating areas, parties of up to 10 are allowed to sit 6 feet apart.
The bridge phase also allows businesses, offices, retail stores and fitness centers to increase their capacity from 50% to 60%.
The state can revert back to an earlier phase if it “experiences an increasing trend” in COVID-19 transmission rates and hospitalizations over a 10-day period.
If the numbers hold steady for 28 days in the bridge phase, the state must reach a 50% vaccination rate for residents age 16 and over in order to enter Phase 5, which would impose no capacity limits, but likely would still include masks and social distancing. Currently, about 28% of that population is vaccinated.
All in all, the prospective move to the bridge phase would have widespread positive effects on the Twin Cities' economy, according to Crystal Howard, director of the Bloomington-Normal Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.
"Group events, sporting events, conventions, outdoor events — all of those bodies bring dollars into local businesses, restaurants, hotels," Howard said. "A return of these group markets, this is what we're hoping for. Their return will significantly increase tourism recovery and positively impact our community."
Howard estimates that up to 130,000 visitors didn't arrive in the area in 2020 because of the pandemic, resulting in a "devastating loss" of over $20 million in revenue for local businesses.
"It will be a challenge to get these visitors to come back into the area, but [the bridge phase] definitely helps," Howard said. "It opens the door for businesses to have groups events, so our hope is that they see that opportunity and then visitors see this as an opportunity to return, that they can return here safely."
Capitol News Illinois reporter Jerry Nowicki contributed to this story.
