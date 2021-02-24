Pro-Trump candidate challenge U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger

+8 At Bloomington stop, LaHood says COVID relief bill 'wastes money' on unrelated items "A minimum wage hike — there's money in there for museums and humanities — checks going to illegal immigrants," U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood said. "I think if we keep that out of there and focus on small businesses and how we help them and getting the vaccine out there, I'm going to be able to support that."

Lauf’s interest in the seat comes a year after she unsuccessfully sought the GOP nomination to take on Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood in the north and west suburban and exurban 14th Congressional District. State Sen. Jim Oberweis, of Sugar Grove, won the Republican primary before losing to Underwood in the November election.

A relative political newcomer, Lauf spoke during the opening night of the Republican National Convention last August — just months after losing to Oberweis.

But Lauf had some Trump White House ties. She worked for a year as a political appointee in the Trump administration’s Department of Commerce.

Lauf said she still supports the former president’s hard line on illegal immigration, including building a wall along the nation’s southern border, and has said she does not oppose legal immigration.

Asked about living outside the 16th District, Lauf said she didn’t view it as a liability. The U.S. Constitution requires U.S. House candidates to be at least age 25 and a resident of the U.S. for seven years and to live in the state where they want to serve as a member of Congress.