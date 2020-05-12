Proposed 'subregion' could open McLean County, others sooner than expected

"I absolutely am in support of it," said Washington Mayor Gary Manier, who participated in last week's teleconference. "I think it's time that we try to open in some fashion downstate Illinois. Tazewell County reported (on Tuesday) that for three days now we have had no new (COVID-19) cases.

"Our small businesses are just crippled and we have to get some sort of plan in place," Manier added. "Unfortunately, the governor seems to keep pushing the time frame out. I think we really need to do something before the end of May, and canceling the whole summer is something that we can't live with."

Under the governor's plan, every region has reached the second phase and all but the northeast region, which includes Chicago, are on track to move to Phase 3 at the end of May and Phase 4 at the end of June, which would include the reopening of restaurants and bars, with gatherings limited to 50 people or fewer.