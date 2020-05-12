Proposed 'subregion' could open McLean County, others sooner than expected

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County residents will get a better idea of a proposed "subregion" that could allow parts of Central Illinois to reopen sooner than currently expected.
A presentation and press conference about the proposal will be Wednesday morning in Peoria. Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner, Normal Mayor Chris Koos and McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre participated in a discussion about the plan last week, and unnamed "regional mayors" are expected to be part of the Peoria session.
"I think it is something worth looking at," said Koos, adding a copy of the proposal is being sent to Normal council members to review.
The Heart of Illinois plan proposes a reopening "sooner than June 1," said Koos. "I am not saying I am or I am not (in favor) because I haven't had time to digest the report and I want to see what comes from our county health department and other key stakeholders in the community. We have people who are ready to open tomorrow if they can, but we have to be cautious and safe for the community's sake."
Koos favors asking Gov. J.B. Pritzker to consider a subregion. Pritzker last week unveiled a five-phase plan for reopening the state. The state plan splits Illinois into four regions, allowing each to slowly open based on COVID-19 infection rates and available hospital beds
The subregion plan was prepared by Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis, Peoria County Board Chairman Andrew Rand and Peoria Public Health Administrator Monica Hendrickson, said Koos.
The Normal council is expected to discuss it Monday. The county board's executive committee talked about it Tuesday night.
In the governor's plan, McLean and Peoria counties are part of the 27-county north-central region that stretches to the Wisconsin border and includes Rockford, Moline and Rock Island.
The 11 counties in the proposed subregion are Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford, Fulton, Marshall, Stark, McLean, Livingston, Bureau, Putnam, and LaSalle.
"We believe we would be able to make progress more quickly than if we were in a broader region that included Rockford and some other areas that were less similar to us," Renner said Monday night.
"I do agree that the region that has been defined by the Heart of Illinois report is different than what is happening, say, in Rockford or Chicago, where they have larger populations and more density," said Koos.
But if the county board and both councils "aren't on the same page, it's not worth going forward with it," Koos added.
"I absolutely am in support of it," said Washington Mayor Gary Manier, who participated in last week's teleconference. "I think it's time that we try to open in some fashion downstate Illinois. Tazewell County reported (on Tuesday) that for three days now we have had no new (COVID-19) cases.
"Our small businesses are just crippled and we have to get some sort of plan in place," Manier added. "Unfortunately, the governor seems to keep pushing the time frame out. I think we really need to do something before the end of May, and canceling the whole summer is something that we can't live with."
Under the governor's plan, every region has reached the second phase and all but the northeast region, which includes Chicago, are on track to move to Phase 3 at the end of May and Phase 4 at the end of June, which would include the reopening of restaurants and bars, with gatherings limited to 50 people or fewer.
"A data-driven, sub regional implementation will provide for a smoother transition between the phases of the Restore Illinois Plan," the three Peoria officials said in a letter to Pritzker. "The area covered by the plan benefits from high levels of medical services per capita, and, as such, has more than sufficient surge capacity to manage an increase in cases during the reopening phases."
On Tuesday, Ardis said the governor and his office have not provided any feedback, but Ardis sees strong support from area mayors and county board chairs.
"The one concern I have is Peoria is in a different situation in terms of testing and contact tracing than we are," said Koos. "They seem to have more capacity for that. We are going to lose our testing facility at the (McLean County) fairgrounds and we need to figure that out if we are going to move forward."
