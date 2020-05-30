Protesters gather at McLean County Law and Justice Center

"I think it's great that we have police out here keeping everybody safe," said Bloomington Ward 6 Alderwoman Jenn Carrillo, who was among many Black Lives Matter members who attended the rally. "It is going to take a whole more than that."

Carrillo added: "It's going to take a re-imagining of what policing looks like in a way that police don't just have power over people, but actually learn how to share power with our community.

"The distrust between people of color and police runs deep and is hundreds of years old," said Carrillo. "So it's going to take a whole lot more than a nice gesture here and there to actually build the justice and equity."

"When people ask us why we are doing this, why we are causing all of this ruckus, I like to remind people that there's no place in this country where African Americans have protested that we haven't been told this is not the right time or we shouldn't do it this way," said Theartis Butler, 30, of Bloomington.