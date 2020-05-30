Protesters gather at McLean County Law and Justice Center

BLOOMINGTON — More than 120 people rallied and marched through downtown Bloomington Saturday afternoon to protest the killing of a handcuffed black man in Minnesota.
Micah Denniston posted on her Facebook page Saturday that she wanted to hold a rally, like many that have been occurring in cities across the nation since the police killing of George Floyd earlier this week.
"Some people took my post down. The Black Lives Matter movement ended up making their own organizational post and included mine," said 24-year-old Denniston of Bloomington.
By 2 p.m., a large crowd had formed outside the McLean County Law and Justice Center.
"We're all out here supporting the cause," she said. "If I am being honest, I am definitely surprised. I didn't think there would be more than 10 or 15 people. To see our community come together for the black lives and the rights of our families, our brothers, our sisters I am definitely surprised.
Racial tensions have heightened nationwide since video surfaced of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin holding down Floyd with a knee on his neck during an arrest. Floyd died and Chauvin faces murder and manslaughter charges. Three other officers could also be charged, officials say.
Denniston led the crowd, using a bullhorn, in chants and singing. Other than some shouting, the gathering was peaceful.
"We had no issues," said Sheriff Jon Sandage. "Our main purpose was the security of the Law and Justice Center and the jail."
"We started chanting. We started marching," said Denniston. "We're just out here fighting for our rights, fighting for our freedom."
Floyd's death affected Denniston because "I am the mother of three mixed children. They are mixed with black," she said. "I shouldn't have to fear for my son's life when he grows up, God forbid, he gets pulled over and the next thing you know he's dead on the ground by a cop because they fear him for the color of his skin or they fear my boyfriend for the color of his skin or my brother next to me for the color of his skin. It's not right."
McLean County deputies stood outside the Law and Justice Center while Bloomington police parked several vehicles nearby along Madison Street to keep the crowd from blocking traffic. Police also provided traffic control at intersections as the crowd marched through downtown Bloomington on Main Street, west on Market Street, south on Morris Avenue, east on Front Street and then back downtown before dispersing about 4:15 p.m.
"I think it's great that we have police out here keeping everybody safe," said Bloomington Ward 6 Alderwoman Jenn Carrillo, who was among many Black Lives Matter members who attended the rally. "It is going to take a whole more than that."
Carrillo added: "It's going to take a re-imagining of what policing looks like in a way that police don't just have power over people, but actually learn how to share power with our community.
"The distrust between people of color and police runs deep and is hundreds of years old," said Carrillo. "So it's going to take a whole lot more than a nice gesture here and there to actually build the justice and equity."
"When people ask us why we are doing this, why we are causing all of this ruckus, I like to remind people that there's no place in this country where African Americans have protested that we haven't been told this is not the right time or we shouldn't do it this way," said Theartis Butler, 30, of Bloomington.
"When we see injustice happen and not speak out, that builds up," said Butler. "The things that are going on in Minneapolis are basically evidence of that; that we're not having these conversations as a nation and as a community.
"As America, we generally put Band-Aids on knife wounds and wonder why we have an infection. It's sad," said Butler.
"We need to do something different. This justice does not work for everyone," said Darlene Hedrick of Bloomington.
