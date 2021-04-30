Read the document: Bloomington council violated Open Meetings Act

"There were folks who thought that it was OK to use an executive session this way and there were other people who weren't in the room and were guessing that it might not have been," Chambers told The Pantagraph in 2017.

"So I thought it was prudent to get clarification. That's what the whole process is about. It's not about pointing fingers. It's about everyone knowing what to do going forward."

On June 26, 2017, then-Attorney General Lisa Madigan issued a binding opinion that the council violated the act. The city asked for a circuit court to review the binding opinion, which it reversed. The AG then appealed that ruling to the appellate court.

After reviewing an audio recording of the session, the appellate justices found that council members "did not reasonably believe that litigation was probable or imminent."

They pointed to one council member noting there was "no clear cut road" to litigation, another council member characterizing possible litigation as a “minor issue” and another calling a lawsuit threat from Normal a “negotiating tactic.”