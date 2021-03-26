Read the document: Normal councilman accuses mayor, town staff of discrimination

In a seven-page opinion, Ghert wrote that Nord's "concerns do not rise to the level of discrimination under the town's policies, or under state or federal law," and that "being on the losing end of a vote is not a form of discrimination; if anything, it means the politician needs to use his or her best efforts to rally further support for the cause."

Ghert wrote that it is the mayor's duty to maintain "order and decorum," and that "fulfilling this role of keeping discussions on topic and on time is not discrimination — it is a basic role of parliamentary procedure."

He also concluded town staff do not report to individual councilmembers or mayor, but to the city manager. The city manager "is accountable to the Town Council as a whole, not to any individual trustee," Ghert wrote.

Koos, who is running for re-election next month, declined to comment on the investigation due to it pertaining to a personnel matter, but said that when he interrupts Nord or stops him from speaking it's "because he's returning to issues that we've already voted on, or he's trying to take it to a situation that is another issue that ight be related, but is not the issue that we are dealing with."