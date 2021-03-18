Read the document: Normal violated state Open Meetings Act twice in 2019

Smith told The Pantagraph on Thursday she is happy with the outcome, but "it's a moot issue at this point" because the town amended its public comment policy.

“Since the council changed the policy, we’ve only had one citizen who has requested the opportunity to speak before the council at the end of the meeting," she said, adding that she and other council members have made an effort to discuss agenda items in the public meeting space.

"I hope that all citizens feel that the council, since I'm on it now, is accessible to theme through emails and hopefully soon public forums when we will be out and about in the community," Smith said.

In his letter, Steinberg reiterated issues identified in another case against the town, in which mayoral candidate Marc Tiritilli was not allowed to speak during a Sept. 16, 2019, public meeting.

Steinberg wrote in both Smith and Tiritilli's cases the town violated the Open Meetings Act, but since the town amended its public comment in October 2020, the Attorney General's Office is not recommending any further action.