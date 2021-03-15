Read the document: Normal violated state Open Meetings Act

NORMAL — A Normal mayoral candidate won a victory from the Illinois Attorney General’s Office when it determined that the town violated the state Open Meetings Act when he wasn’t allowed to speak during a 2019 public meeting. The town's attorney disagrees with the outcome.
Marc Tiritilli was stopped during the public comment portion of the Sept. 16, 2019, Town Council session after he urged the council to fill a vacant seat on the Connect Transit Board. Tiritilli was told he couldn’t talk about that because it wasn’t on the agenda. He filed a complaint with the attorney general.
In a six-page letter to Tiritilli and Normal Corporation Counsel Brian Day, Senior Assistant Attorney General Edie Steinberg wrote that the town's provision limiting public comment to items germane to the agenda is a violation of the state Open Meetings Act. Steinberg said Tiritilli's comments were relevant to the agenda because the council spoke about the issue he brought up.
Tiritilli told The Pentagraph on Monday that he’s pleased with the determination, but said the town still has work to do to make public comment more transparent.
"Even if they had been allowing non-germane issues, it still would have been a violation," he said.
Normal Corporation Counsel Brian Day said they’re “disappointed in the lack of legal reasoning” in the opinion.
"The purpose of having a meeting is to discuss the agenda for that meeting. It's not to talk about things that are not germane to what the public body is trying to do at that meeting," he said.
Steinberg’s determination says no changes are needed because the public comment rules were changed since the 2019 meeting.
An amendment in October 2020 allows for a 30-minute period at the beginning of the meeting for the public to comment on items related to the agenda, and a second 15-minute period to address "any matter germane to town issues.”
Asked about the letter, Mayor Chris Koos said the town addressed the issue when they broadened the public comment rules in October. He said he did not have further comment.
Tiritilli narrowly lost to Normal Mayor Chris Koos in 2017. Koos is in his fourth term.
The Attorney General’s Office created the public access counselor to issue binding opinions and handle complaints.
In 2017, state Deputy Public Access Counselor Neil Olson also determined Normal's rules limiting members of the public from speaking once every 45 days was a violation of the Open Meetings Act. Normal later amended that rule to allow speakers to address the council as often as they like.
There are six requests for reviews pertaining to the Open Meetings Act against the town as far back as 2015, said Communications Director Cathy Oloffson. In all cases, the Attorney General's Office has not issued an opinion, or hasn't issued a formal-binding opinion, she said.
