Read the document: Normal violated state Open Meetings Act

"Even if they had been allowing non-germane issues, it still would have been a violation," he said.

Normal Corporation Counsel Brian Day said they’re “disappointed in the lack of legal reasoning” in the opinion.

"The purpose of having a meeting is to discuss the agenda for that meeting. It's not to talk about things that are not germane to what the public body is trying to do at that meeting," he said.

Steinberg’s determination says no changes are needed because the public comment rules were changed since the 2019 meeting.

An amendment in October 2020 allows for a 30-minute period at the beginning of the meeting for the public to comment on items related to the agenda, and a second 15-minute period to address "any matter germane to town issues.”

Asked about the letter, Mayor Chris Koos said the town addressed the issue when they broadened the public comment rules in October. He said he did not have further comment.

Tiritilli narrowly lost to Normal Mayor Chris Koos in 2017. Koos is in his fourth term.

The Attorney General’s Office created the public access counselor to issue binding opinions and handle complaints.