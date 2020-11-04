Read the letter: Renner writes to Pritzker over 'concerns' about COVID rules

BLOOMINGTON — Mayor Tari Renner in a letter to Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he is concerned about the new COVID-19 mitigations placed on the city.

In a letter dated Tuesday, Renner says that the COVID-19 mitigations placed on Bloomington are based on "statistics from neighboring counties." The Illinois Department of Public Health announced new restrictions for several Central Illinois counties in Region 6 and Region 2 effective Nov. 4.

The restrictions included a ban on indoor bar and restaurant service, the closure of outdoor dining by 11 p.m., social gathering limitations and more.

The rules came to regions that have seen a 7-day rolling average test positivity rate of 8% or above for three consecutive days, which exceeds the thresholds set for establishing mitigation measures under the state’s Restore Illinois Resurgence Plan.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}