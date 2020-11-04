Read the letter: Renner writes to Pritzker over 'concerns' about COVID rules

BLOOMINGTON — Mayor Tari Renner in a letter to Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he is concerned about the new COVID-19 mitigations placed on the city.
In a letter dated Tuesday, Renner says that the COVID-19 mitigations placed on Bloomington are based on "statistics from neighboring counties." The Illinois Department of Public Health announced new restrictions for several Central Illinois counties in Region 6 and Region 2 effective Nov. 4.
The restrictions included a ban on indoor bar and restaurant service, the closure of outdoor dining by 11 p.m., social gathering limitations and more.
The rules came to regions that have seen a 7-day rolling average test positivity rate of 8% or above for three consecutive days, which exceeds the thresholds set for establishing mitigation measures under the state’s Restore Illinois Resurgence Plan.
"Overall, the city has done better than many communities in Illinois in terms of infection rates and other factors," Renner wrote in the letter. He praised the local bars and restaurants. "... They have truly stepped up and demonstrated their resilience and creativity in a new and everchanging environment."
Renner did not explicitly say whether the city would he would join efforts to seek change for the the new mitigations as some cities and townships have announced. Normal Mayor Chris Koos announced during the Normal Town Council meeting a multi-pronged approached to tackling COVID-19 mitigation restrictions and support the local economy. The efforts would include help from the Illinois Municipal League.
Renner was not immediately available for comment.
