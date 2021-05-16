 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Read the letters: McLean County fourth-graders tackle accessibility on the playground
0 comments
alert top story
NORMAL TOWN COUNCIL

Read the letters: McLean County fourth-graders tackle accessibility on the playground

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
051721-blm-loc-normalcouncilpreview

Two McLean County Unit 5 fourth-grade students in January mailed letters to Normal Mayor Chris Koos about making the town and school's playgrounds more inclusive for students with disabilities.

NORMAL — A group of McLean County Unit 5 fourth-grade students are making playground accessibility a priority for their schools through letters and a presentation to the Normal Town Council.

In letters addressed to Mayor Chris Koos, 10 students from Grove and Parkside elementary schools enrolled in a combined remote-learning class said schools need to make playgrounds more inclusive to children with disabilities.

"After reading that Scholastic News, I thought about making a more inclusive playground for our school, Grove," Srinidhi Gurijala wrote in her letter. "This can help some kids as well as some of my friends with broken arms or legs, or with any other disability."

Download PDF Srinidhi Gurijala Letter to Mayor Chris Koos

Koos was impressed with the letters and invited the students to speak about playground accessibility during Monday's virtual council work session.

“I think as a class project and awareness for them, they identified the need for inclusive playgrounds and wrote a series of letters about that very issue,” Koos said in an interview with The Pantagraph. "It's something that we as a city recognize we need to be more aware of."

The students wrote the letters after reading a Scholastic News article about a fourth-grade student at Heritage Elementary School in Wentzville, Missouri, said Connie Stanczak, who teaches the remote learning class with Grove Elementary.

Watch now: District 87 parents concerned changes will hurt music program

In the article, Melody Day, who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, raised funds to install playground equipment that was more inclusive for students with disabilities. Day started the fundraiser after she noticed how inaccessible her own playground was.

"This article really fascinated the kids," Stanczak said. "One of the pictures we really spoke about is when the kids go out for lunch and recess.

"That's got to be one of the happiest times of the day to do this stuff, and here’s this girl who is sitting by the buddy bench, but no one wants to sit beside her."

Download PDF Mattea Horna Letter to Mayor Chris Koos

The students had numerous ideas for how to make the playgrounds more accessible.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Gurijala wrote that adding equipment such as a whisper tube to the playground would allow students with all levels of mobility to play together. The tubes allow children to send messages to each other from across the playground.

Matea Horna, who attends Parkside Elementary, suggested other inclusive playground equipment, such as hands-on musical instruments, similar to the equipment Day purchased for her school.

"So I ask you for not just my school but for other playgrounds at other schools," Horna wrote. "Maybe you could make a place for kids that have disabilities could belong at their school. A place with like instruments so kids could play and don't feel left out anymore."

Download PDF Mayor Chris Koos sends letter to fourth grade class

Gurijala said adding rubber flooring instead of woodchips or rocks would allow students using wheelchairs or with other mobility disabilities to easily move around and play with their friends.

"People with wheel chairs can't roam around if there are woodchips because it may pop a tire," Gurijala wrote. "These are some reasons why I wish we'd have a more inclusive playground and I hope that after reading this you will understand the need of a more inclusive playground. I hope our dream comes true!"

In his letter to the students, Koos said the town plans to make playgrounds more accessible for wheelchairs, and the town would contact McLean County Unit 5 Schools, which manages the playgrounds at the two elementary schools.

The students will give their presentation during the council work session at 5:30 p.m. Monday. The meeting will be livestreamed through the town's YouTube page.

Download PDF Normal Town Council — May 17, 2021

Before the presentation, the council will hear a presentation from Normal Finance Director Andrew Huhn about the American Rescue Plan. Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner will also give a presentation about Illinois police reform measures.

A regular meeting will follow the work session. The council is considering several items, including:

  • A resolution waiving the formal bidding process and authorizing the purchase of refuse containers from Schaefer Systems International Inc. for $27,560.50.
  • Approval of an intergovernmental agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation for traffic signal maintenance and energy costs.
  • A resolution approving a professional service agreement with the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association for Fire Lieutenant Promotional Examination Services.
  • A resolution conditionally approving the Meijer-Jiffy Lube Normal Subdivision, 1990 E. College Ave., final plat by expedited process.

The Normal Town Council meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and can be livestreamed through the town's YouTube page.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear facemasks in most cases. Bloomington-Normal-area residents have mixed feelings about the new guidance.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bloomington to discuss federal aid, hear reports on fire and police

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News