Read the letters: McLean County fourth-graders tackle accessibility on the playground

“I think as a class project and awareness for them, they identified the need for inclusive playgrounds and wrote a series of letters about that very issue,” Koos said in an interview with The Pantagraph. "It's something that we as a city recognize we need to be more aware of."

The students wrote the letters after reading a Scholastic News article about a fourth-grade student at Heritage Elementary School in Wentzville, Missouri, said Connie Stanczak, who teaches the remote learning class with Grove Elementary.

In the article, Melody Day, who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, raised funds to install playground equipment that was more inclusive for students with disabilities. Day started the fundraiser after she noticed how inaccessible her own playground was.

"This article really fascinated the kids," Stanczak said. "One of the pictures we really spoke about is when the kids go out for lunch and recess.

"That's got to be one of the happiest times of the day to do this stuff, and here’s this girl who is sitting by the buddy bench, but no one wants to sit beside her."

The students had numerous ideas for how to make the playgrounds more accessible.

