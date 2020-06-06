Read the post: Lincoln mayor steps down, cites stress

LINCOLN — The mayor of Lincoln has stepped down, effective immediately.
In a Facebook status posted shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday, Seth Goodman informed the residents of Lincoln.
It has been my pleasure to serve as your Mayor for the past three-plus years,” he wrote in his statement. “When I randomly decided one day en route to St. Louis with a friend that I was going to run for Mayor of the City of Lincoln, Illinois, never did I ever envision myself actually winning and having the privilege to serve the city that I was born and raised within. ... I have not only met countless new people that I have formed lifelong friendships with, but I have also learned so incredibly much with regards to politics on the local level and have acquired many skills that I will carry with me for the rest of my life.”
“Given the fact that I was born and raised and also own a business within this community, it was natural for me to want to serve in an effort to better our town. I have always taken great pride in my hometown — that will never change.”
Goodman said the stress of the job became too much.
"Sometimes in life, you have to realize when enough is enough," he said when reached for comment late Friday.
“The weight of this job within the past few months has become too much for me to handle," he said in his statement. "I have to remember myself, the business that I have worked so hard to acquire/build, and that you have every right to draw the line for your health and your sanity. I am not a quitter, and this decision has not weighed lightly on me by any means. I made a commitment to this community to faithfully serve them, and even though I feel as though I am letting you down, I can honestly say that I gave it my all over the past three years.”
He thanked the aldermen, city officials, department heads and those that he served alongside during his term.
“Thank you — for the constant guidance and insight as well as for always being there for me when needed. I appreciate you all more than words and actions can ever say and/or express.”
The resignation is effective immediately, although it is dated for June 6, but released late on June 5.
“It has truly been my honor – and you can bet that I will continue to invest and be involved within the community for decades to come,” he said.
Other city officials could not be reached for comment Friday night.
