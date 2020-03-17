Referendums: Logan County to repair courthouse; El Paso-Gridley to build new junior high

BLOOMINGTON — Among the referendum questions voters answered at the ballot box Tuesday, Logan County residents voted in support of restoring the courthouse in Lincoln.

The courthouse will be restored from funds raised from an increased sales tax overwhelmingly approved by voters.

A proposed 0.5 percent sales tax increase will help finance an $8.7 million restoration project to save the courthouse, located on the square in downtown Lincoln. The tax on non-food/medical sales will add 50 cents for every $100 spent.

Voters approved the measure by a count of 918 to 368.

Funds will be used to restore, repair and provide continued maintenance. An Ohio restoration expert has been hired to assess the renovation and provide input.

El Paso-Gridley Junior High

El Paso-Gridley is on its way to building a new junior high building in Gridley after the community voted in favor of the district’s referendum.