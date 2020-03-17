Referendums: Logan County to repair courthouse; El Paso-Gridley to build new junior high

BLOOMINGTON — Among the referendum questions voters answered at the ballot box Tuesday, Logan County residents voted in support of restoring the courthouse in Lincoln.
The courthouse will be restored from funds raised from an increased sales tax overwhelmingly approved by voters.
A proposed 0.5 percent sales tax increase will help finance an $8.7 million restoration project to save the courthouse, located on the square in downtown Lincoln. The tax on non-food/medical sales will add 50 cents for every $100 spent.
Voters approved the measure by a count of 918 to 368.
Funds will be used to restore, repair and provide continued maintenance. An Ohio restoration expert has been hired to assess the renovation and provide input.
El Paso-Gridley Junior High
El Paso-Gridley is on its way to building a new junior high building in Gridley after the community voted in favor of the district’s referendum.
Superintendent Brian Kurz said the tax rate will not be affected by the district issuing $20 million in bonds for the new building.
Voters approved the new junior high 435 to 43 in McLean County and 59 to 8 in Livingston County. With 25 of 45 precincts reporting in Woodford County late Tuesday, about 75 percent voted yes in Woodford County.
LeRoy Elementary auditorium
The LeRoy schools community voted in favor of the district issuing $8.3 million in bonds to build an auditorium, a project the superintendent said they have been working toward for years.
“It has remained the component that has been of interest in our community for a long time,” Superintendent Gary Tipsord said before the election. “I feel like our community has done a really good job communicating transparently about their vision (and the challenges of this project).”
The new auditorium was approved 671 to 469. In McLean County, 58.9 percent of voters said yes; in DeWitt County, 60 percent voted yes.
Livingston County taxes
Livingston County voted against raising taxes to fund services for older adults.
By a margin of 2,856 to 1,886, voters said no to the county board levying an annual tax of 0.025 percent of equalized assessed value (EAV) of taxable property for in-home nursing and homemaker services for qualifying county residents aged 60 and older.
Livingston also voted down the referendum to increase the limiting rate for the county 0.025 percent under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law, which would have brought the new total to 1.01586 percent of EAV.
Voters denied the measure by a count of 2,946 to 1,769.
