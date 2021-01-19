Renner: Bloomington can 'move forward' by rejoining Metcom, passing Welcoming Cities

BLOOMINGTON – Advocating for the adoption of one policy, while criticizing the logic of another, Mayor Tari Renner called for "moving the city forward" during his annual citywide address Tuesday night.
Renner's State of the City address, delivered virtually to the council during its Committee of the Whole meeting, was his final. He announced in October that he would not seek reelection to a third term in the April 2021 election.
Framing them as "long overdue" according to "any reasonable analysis," Renner pointed to both rejoining Metcom and passing a Welcoming City ordinance as two measures officials need to address to move the city beyond the year that "ended like nothing we had ever experienced before."
Echoing similar calls he made in December for the city to rejoin the countywide emergency communications system, Renner said the city "should have never left [Metcom] to begin with."
The Bloomington City Council voted in January 2004 to leave Metcom and transfer control of the city’s emergency service calls to the police department at the end of 2005, saying at the time that Metcom made too many errors.
The Bloomington dispatch center opened in June 2006.
The decision created some rifts between city and county officials, Renner has said.
"But regarding the feelings of 17 to 19 years ago — we need to get over it and move forward for what's best for our community," Renner said Tuesday night.
Renner also threw his support behind a Welcoming City ordinance, framing local protections for immigrants as a policy the city "should have done years ago."
The mayor largely got his wish within an hour of making it Tuesday night.
The council narrowly voted 5 to 4 to advance a Council Initiative filed by Ward 6 Alderwoman Jenn Carrillo to move forward with a drafting an ordinance to provide direction and instruction to city staff, including the police department, on how to interact with residents and other agencies on immigration issues.
Before the vote, Renner said the city would not be "risking anything," were it to develop and adopt the ordinance.
"We would be sending message to the people in our community that we value you, we love you as a human being, and you are someone of worth and value, and we are not going to try to export you, and we are not going to try to get rid of you if you are a contributing member to our community," Renner said.
Beyond those initiatives, Renner outlined a list of policy accomplishments his administration led — and the council oversaw — in the last year, which saw unprecedented drops in revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The council, Renner said, directed nearly $1 million in direct aid to local residents and businesses, used budget reserves to avoid laying-off city staff, prorated liquor license fees and suspended water shut-offs and late fees.
"We managed to avoid, thank goodness, the division of the city council," Renner said. "The flexibility, the adaptability, the creativity of [City Manager Tim] Gleason and his staff are to thank for the things that we have done. We took these challenges and we turned them into possibilities."
Renner also said that despite the pandemic, the city continued to invest in the community by building a new fire station on the eastside, facilitating the opening of two dozen new businesses downtown, expanding library services on the southside and supporting the $23 million Bloomington-Normal YMCA building.
"So we are moving forward, in spite of the difficulties we have faced in the past. We have managed to come together, we have managed to do good things," Renner said. "We are moving forward. It's not that Bloomington is sitting idly by. Bloomington is on the move. We are a great American city. We are making progress, but there is so much more that we must do."