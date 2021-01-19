Renner: Bloomington can 'move forward' by rejoining Metcom, passing Welcoming Cities

The Bloomington dispatch center opened in June 2006.

The decision created some rifts between city and county officials, Renner has said.

"But regarding the feelings of 17 to 19 years ago — we need to get over it and move forward for what's best for our community," Renner said Tuesday night.

Renner also threw his support behind a Welcoming City ordinance, framing local protections for immigrants as a policy the city "should have done years ago."

The mayor largely got his wish within an hour of making it Tuesday night.

The council narrowly voted 5 to 4 to advance a Council Initiative filed by Ward 6 Alderwoman Jenn Carrillo to move forward with a drafting an ordinance to provide direction and instruction to city staff, including the police department, on how to interact with residents and other agencies on immigration issues.

Before the vote, Renner said the city would not be "risking anything," were it to develop and adopt the ordinance.

"We would be sending message to the people in our community that we value you, we love you as a human being, and you are someone of worth and value, and we are not going to try to export you, and we are not going to try to get rid of you if you are a contributing member to our community," Renner said.

Beyond those initiatives, Renner outlined a list of policy accomplishments his administration led — and the council oversaw — in the last year, which saw unprecedented drops in revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The council, Renner said, directed nearly $1 million in direct aid to local residents and businesses, used budget reserves to avoid laying-off city staff, prorated liquor license fees and suspended water shut-offs and late fees.

"We managed to avoid, thank goodness, the division of the city council," Renner said. "The flexibility, the adaptability, the creativity of [City Manager Tim] Gleason and his staff are to thank for the things that we have done. We took these challenges and we turned them into possibilities."

Renner also said that despite the pandemic, the city continued to invest in the community by building a new fire station on the eastside, facilitating the opening of two dozen new businesses downtown, expanding library services on the southside and supporting the $23 million Bloomington-Normal YMCA building.

"So we are moving forward, in spite of the difficulties we have faced in the past. We have managed to come together, we have managed to do good things," Renner said. "We are moving forward. It's not that Bloomington is sitting idly by. Bloomington is on the move. We are a great American city. We are making progress, but there is so much more that we must do."