RENNER: Bloomington has weathered the storm of COVID-19

The worldwide pandemic known as COVID has affected all aspects of our lives over the last year. Our country’s local governments, who are on the front lines of service delivery, have had to face a wide variety of challenges to address this crisis. Further, there was no "best practices" manual on how to deal with a situation such as this. Policy-makers throughout the world have had to be creative and proactive. The elected and appointed leaders in the City of Bloomington are no exception.
As in other communities throughout the United States, we faced unprecedented problems in delivering direct services to our citizens amid COVID. At the same time, our revenues decreased as a result of closed businesses, job losses and layoffs, as well as a dramatic decline in retail and service sales.
The City Council and I were fortunate to be able to work with our city manager, Tim Gleason, during these economic and personal crises. Mr. Gleason had first-hand crisis management experience as he served the City of Washington during the devastating 2013 tornado. That background served us well as we faced the difficult policy and administrative decisions during COVID.
Bloomington’s finances, for example, are in very good shape today despite all of the problems and challenges over the last year. As I get daily updates from the United States Conference of Mayors, it is clear that most metropolitan cities in our country are facing very serious fiscal problems. Most had to make dramatic cuts in city services and lay off employees.
Bloomington’s challenges have been difficult, but we have not had to make those painful choices. The prudent day-to-day management of our budget has definitely paid off. We held the line on hiring from the very onset of COVID. Further, we have weathered this storm better than most communities because we have the highest per capita income in downstate Illinois.
Our finances were strong enough that we were actually able to provide two waves of direct grant assistance to struggling small businesses and individuals in our city. In the first wave, the grants for small businesses went up to $4,500 and up to $1,500 for individuals who met the program criteria. The second wave of small business and direct grants to residents from the city can go up to $5,000 each. While these assistance packages were not a cure-all, they did help many to survive the difficult times.
Further, we made the conscious decision not to back away from the important capital projects that we were working on before COVID. We believed it was important for us not to seem to be cowering in a corner. We wanted to keep the energy going on projects such as a new fire station in Northeast Bloomington to reduce emergency 911 response times, the expansion and improvements to the downtown library and the renovation of the O’Neil Park pool on the west side.
While this has been a year like no other in our memories, we have managed to emerge from this crisis in a strong financial position and we have tried diligently to make progress for the future on a variety of fronts. The innovations in our service delivery will continue to pay dividends long after the pandemic is gone. Bloomington has demonstrated, once again, that we are a great American city that is becoming a model for others to follow.
PHOTOS: Reflecting on COVID-19 in the Midwest, one year later
Bloomington, Illinois
Bloomington, Illinois
Bloomington, Illinois
Bloomington, Illinois
Carbondale, Illinois
Carbondale, Illinois
Carbondale, Illinois
Carbondale, Illinois
Carbondale, Illinois
Charleston, Illinois
Charleston, Illinois
Decatur, Illinois
Decatur, Illinois
Decatur, Illinois
Decatur, Illinois
Decatur, Illinois
Mattoon, Illinois
Mattoon, Illinois
Normal, Illinois
Tuscola, Illinois
Munster, Indiana
Merrillville, Indiana
Hammond, Indiana
Crown Point, Indiana
Crown Point, Indiana
Burlington, Wisconsin
Burlington, Wisconsin
Burlington, Wisconsin
Caledonia, Wisconsin
Dunn, Wisconsin
Fontana-on-Geneva-Lake, Wisconsin
Genoa City, Wisconsin
Kenosha, Wisconsin
Kenosha, Wisconsin
Kenosha, Wisconsin
La Crosse, Wisconsin
La Crosse, Wisconsin
La Crosse, Wisconsin
La Crosse, Wisconsin
La Crosse, Wisconsin
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Madison, Wisconsin
Madison, Wisconsin
Madison, Wisconsin
Madison, Wisconsin
Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin
Racine, Wisconsin
Racine, Wisconsin
Racine, Wisconsin
Williams Bay, Wisconsin
Winona, Minnesota
Winona, Minnesota
Winona, Minnesota
Winona, Minnesota
Winona, Minnesota
Horicon, Wisconsin
Fountain Prairie, Wisconsin
Cambria, Wisconsin
Portage, Wisconsin
Barboo, Wisconsin
Tari Renner is the mayor of Bloomington.