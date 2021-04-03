RENNER: Bloomington has weathered the storm of COVID-19

Bloomington’s challenges have been difficult, but we have not had to make those painful choices. The prudent day-to-day management of our budget has definitely paid off. We held the line on hiring from the very onset of COVID. Further, we have weathered this storm better than most communities because we have the highest per capita income in downstate Illinois.

Our finances were strong enough that we were actually able to provide two waves of direct grant assistance to struggling small businesses and individuals in our city. In the first wave, the grants for small businesses went up to $4,500 and up to $1,500 for individuals who met the program criteria. The second wave of small business and direct grants to residents from the city can go up to $5,000 each. While these assistance packages were not a cure-all, they did help many to survive the difficult times.

Further, we made the conscious decision not to back away from the important capital projects that we were working on before COVID. We believed it was important for us not to seem to be cowering in a corner. We wanted to keep the energy going on projects such as a new fire station in Northeast Bloomington to reduce emergency 911 response times, the expansion and improvements to the downtown library and the renovation of the O’Neil Park pool on the west side.