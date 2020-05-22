Renner: 'Just a policy decision' as city, VenuWorks end pact to manage Bloomington arena

“We’ve had a several-year partnership and I think at this point it was in our mutual best interest to part ways. We’re going to be looking at more of our options,” said Renner.

A possible option is combining the operations of the arena and the city-owned Bloomingon Center for the Performing Arts “and have that jointly operated, maybe even by a private company,” said Renner.

“We’re going to put an emphasis on some of our local (management) talent that might be able to do an effective job,” said the mayor.

The city is not considering selling the property at this time, said Renner.

“I don’t know that there ever has been any serious interest in purchasing it by the private sector,” said Renner. “It is an asset to the community economically, but it does cost us, of course, as well.”