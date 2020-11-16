Renner: Liquor commission meeting on large Bloomington gatherings being considered

BLOOMINGTON — Mayor Tari Renner said he may call a special liquor commission meeting this week to discuss allegations of large gatherings in downtown Bloomington bars.

“At this point, we are looking into a variety of accusations or problems and we even have a formal complaint about some of the bars that have stayed open,” he said. “We are investigating those. I may very well call a special liquor commission hearing this week to deal with some of those.”

Renner said he couldn’t comment on a Facebook video believed to have been taken at a downtown bar Saturday night showing a large crowd dancing. Earlier this month, the state imposed restrictions eliminating inside crowds.

“That is just so far over the top, if this is what is happening,” he said. “If it is true as presented, that is very, very disturbing. It is certainly something to look into.”

The Pantagraph could not independently confirm the location of the video or when it was taken.