Renner: Liquor commission meeting on large Bloomington gatherings being considered

BLOOMINGTON — Mayor Tari Renner said he may call a special liquor commission meeting this week to discuss allegations of large gatherings in downtown Bloomington bars.
“At this point, we are looking into a variety of accusations or problems and we even have a formal complaint about some of the bars that have stayed open,” he said. “We are investigating those. I may very well call a special liquor commission hearing this week to deal with some of those.”
Renner said he couldn’t comment on a Facebook video believed to have been taken at a downtown bar Saturday night showing a large crowd dancing. Earlier this month, the state imposed restrictions eliminating inside crowds.
“That is just so far over the top, if this is what is happening,” he said. “If it is true as presented, that is very, very disturbing. It is certainly something to look into.”
The Pantagraph could not independently confirm the location of the video or when it was taken.
The restrictions on bars and restaurants, announced on Nov. 1 by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health, specify no indoor service, all outdoor service ending at 11 p.m. and all patrons seated outside must be at tables 6 feet apart. In addition, meetings and social gatherings are limited to 25 people or 25% of room capacity, whichever is less.
Renner several weeks ago, said the city doesn’t have the resources to send police into every bar and restaurant to check for compliance.
“Much of what we are doing is relying on voluntary compliance,” he said. “As of (Monday) morning, we had at least one formal complaint about several of the bars downtown."
Renner, as mayor, serves as the city’s liquor commissioner and in September, fined Cadillac Jacks in Bloomington $1,500 fine for violating rules and guidelines set in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Renner said that the city’s legal team and administration are also looking into the situation with the downtown bars.
“We are aware of this,” he said. “It is something we are constantly monitoring. The many incidents we heard about over the weekend are very disturbing. The police are able to confirm some of what we have seen. I just need to make sure that as much as possible, I have the facts as mayor and liquor commissioner, before I move on forcing compliance.”
Bar and restaurant owners try to make do
