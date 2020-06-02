Renner shoved to ground by group while on patrol with cops
Renner shoved to ground by group while on patrol with cops

BLOOMINGTON – Mayor Tari Renner says he was attacked and shoved to the ground late Monday while he was out with police to track protesters.

In a text to The Pantagraph, he said he was just asking a group of people why they were out and how he could help. “I was attacked and shoved to the ground. I’m fine but they couldn’t tell me why they were there or what I could do to help.”

His text did not say where the incident occurred.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

