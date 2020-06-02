Renner shoved to ground by protesters at Eastland Mall

BLOOMINGTON – Mayor Tari Renner was attacked and shoved to the ground late Monday by protesters who were at Eastland Mall.
He said he was not injured, but was pushed to the ground and hit by one of the men after he identified himself as mayor and asked the small group of men and women in their late teens and 20s why they were there, why they were mad, and how he could help them as mayor.
He said he repeated the questions and offer several times before one of the men “came after me. He shoved me and ultimately tried to hit me. I blocked him because I do know a little tae kwon do, I fell backwards and he hit my hand” as Renner tried to block the punch.
Renner said he had been driving around Bloomington checking several places that he had heard could be targets of protest, including downtown and the Hawthorne I and II subdivisions.
He saw protesters at Eastland, and decided to stop. Police already were there and Renner said he wanted to talk to the protesters; police suggested it wasn’t a good idea, but he went anyway.
The small group was running back and forth, and Renner ran toward them, saying “I just want to talk to you.” They stopped but didn’t seem to know who he was, leading Renner to believe they were not from Bloomington.
After the incident, he left the mall and drove to Best Buy, where he saw phalanx of officers blocking access to Parkway Plaza. He then drove past Eastland again and back downtown and went home after not seeing anything.
