Renner shoved to ground by protesters at Eastland Mall

BLOOMINGTON – Mayor Tari Renner was attacked and shoved to the ground late Monday by protesters who were at Eastland Mall.

He said he was not injured, but was pushed to the ground and hit by one of the men after he identified himself as mayor and asked the small group of men and women in their late teens and 20s why they were there, why they were mad, and how he could help them as mayor.

He said he repeated the questions and offer several times before one of the men “came after me. He shoved me and ultimately tried to hit me. I blocked him because I do know a little tae kwon do, I fell backwards and he hit my hand” as Renner tried to block the punch.

Renner said he had been driving around Bloomington checking several places that he had heard could be targets of protest, including downtown and the Hawthorne I and II subdivisions.