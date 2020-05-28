Renner to McLean County Board: Don't implement Heart of Illinois COVID-19 plan

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner is urging the McLean County Board not to immediately implement the Restore Heart of Illinois Plan.
Renner made his plea in a letter dated May 28 to county board members, who are meeting in special session at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The plan, developed by the city of Peoria, Peoria County and the Peoria City/County Health Department, is the only action item on the agenda.
The plans groups Peoria and McLean counties with nine other counties in a much smaller sub-region than the governor's north-central region. The larger region includes Rockford, Moline and Rock Island.
The plan was designed to carve a sub-region from the Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan to allow for quicker re-opening. But Renner noted many elements of reopening will occur Friday.
“Mayor (Jim) Ardis and I always intended this plan to be consistent with Governor Pritzker’s Executive Order and use its metrics,” Renner wrote in the letter.
Expressing “sincere concern” for immediately adopting the Heart of Illinois plan, Renner wrote, “I urge you to be prudent and wait until further plans are properly vetted and to operate within the framework established by Governor Pritzker.”
