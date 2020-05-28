Renner to McLean County Board: Don't implement Heart of Illinois COVID-19 plan

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner is urging the McLean County Board not to immediately implement the Restore Heart of Illinois Plan.

Renner made his plea in a letter dated May 28 to county board members, who are meeting in special session at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The plan, developed by the city of Peoria, Peoria County and the Peoria City/County Health Department, is the only action item on the agenda.

The plans groups Peoria and McLean counties with nine other counties in a much smaller sub-region than the governor's north-central region. The larger region includes Rockford, Moline and Rock Island.

The plan was designed to carve a sub-region from the Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan to allow for quicker re-opening. But Renner noted many elements of reopening will occur Friday.