Rep. Dan Brady named deputy house minority leader
BLOOMINGTON — State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Normal, has been reappointed House minority leader. 

“We begin this new General Assembly facing unprecedented challenges. We need to work together to repair the damage done to our families and our communities by the COVID pandemic,” Brady said in a statement. “For the first time in decades we are starting our work under a new speaker, and so I am hopeful that this new session will indeed be a new start for Illinois.”

House Republican Leader Jim Durkin announced the appointment on Monday. 

Brady has been in the deputy position since 2016. 

