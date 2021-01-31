Rep. Kinzinger launches new political action committee

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“America will never be the same,” he said. “America must never again have a day like that.”

Kinzinger said the future of the GOP is on the line and what we do will determine where America goes from here.

"But let's be clear, this is not about me," he said in a statement coinciding with the release of the video. "I may be among the first to stand up, but I know I won't be standing alone. Our movement is about principles, our future, and saving the greatest country the world has ever known. We are blessed beyond measure to call it home, and our politics and our parties must start to live up to America's promise."

Kinzinger announced a new website as part of the PAC’s launch at https://www.country1st.com/.