 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rep. Kinzinger launches new political action committee
3 comments
breaking topical top story

Rep. Kinzinger launches new political action committee

{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON — In a video released Sunday morning, U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger announced the formation of a new leadership political action committee, launching what he hopes will become a movement.

“This is no time for silence, this is no time for silence,” he said. “Not after the last month. Not after the last few years. Someone needs to tell the truth. Someone needs to say what history needs to hear. So here I am. The Republican Party has lost its way. If we are to lead again, we need to muster the courage to remember who we are. We need to remember what we believe and why we believe it.”

Kinzinger was one of 10 Republicans to vote to impeach Donald Trump, and on Sunday, he unveiled his Country 1st PAC.

Watch now: Congressman Kinzinger 3rd GOP member to call for Trump impeachment

“The party that always spoke of a brighter tomorrow, it no longer does,” he said. “It talks about a darker future instead. Hope has given way to fear. Outrage has replaced opportunity, and worst of all, deep convictions have been ignored. They have been replaced by poisonous conspiracies and lies. This is not the Republican road and now we know exactly where this new and dangerous road leads. It leads to insurrection and an armed attack on Congress.”

Kinzinger talks about being in the Capitol on Jan. 6, hearing shots fired inside the building.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“America will never be the same,” he said. “America must never again have a day like that.”

Kinzinger said the future of the GOP is on the line and what we do will determine where America goes from here.

"But let's be clear, this is not about me," he said in a statement coinciding with the release of the video. "I may be among the first to stand up, but I know I won't be standing alone. Our movement is about principles, our future, and saving the greatest country the world has ever known. We are blessed beyond measure to call it home, and our politics and our parties must start to live up to America's promise."

Kinzinger announced a new website as part of the PAC’s launch at https://www.country1st.com/.

“The Republican Party was made for this challenge,” he said. “Once again, we have been called by history. We can rise to meet our moment or we can let it pass us by. It’s now or never. The choice is ours. I have made mine. And I hope every Republican and every American who shares our values, will choose to join me. Let’s take back our party.”

A look back: Iconic symbols of Bloomington-Normal

Congress Electoral College

In this image from video, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks as the House debates the objection to confirm the Electoral College vote from Pennsylvania, at the U.S. Capitol early Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (House Television via AP)

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

3 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+3
Watch now: Here's how Central Illinois lawmakers voted on Trump impeachment
Politics

Watch now: Here's how Central Illinois lawmakers voted on Trump impeachment

  • Updated

“You’re trying to teach future presidents that there is, in fact, a line,” said Lane Crothers, a professor of politics and government at ISU. “When you’ve had a president who has been so active in breaking norms, and so happy or so willing to transgress norms, eventually you need to continually state, ‘This is the kind of stuff that’s going to get you impeached,’ even if it doesn’t get you convicted.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bloomington City Councilwoman Jenn Carillo on Biden's projected victory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News