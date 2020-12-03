Rep. Kinzinger to President Trump in tweet: ‘Time to delete your account’

Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger had a five word message for President Donald Trump when he retweeted a link to a video from the White House in which the president continued to question the results of last month’s election:
“Time to delete your account,” Kinzinger tweeted.
Time to delete your account https://t.co/gURWzRmOW6— Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) December 3, 2020
Kinzinger’s tweet came out Wednesday night, hours after the president delivered a 46-minute speech from the White House’s Diplomatic room. During what Trump called “the most important speech” of his presidency, he challenged Democrat Joe Biden’s victory, claiming widespread voter fraud.
Biden received a record 81 million votes compared to 74 million for Trump. The Democrat also won 306 electoral votes compared to 232 for Trump. The Electoral College split matches Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton four years ago, which Trump has described as a “landslide.”
Statement by Donald J. Trump, The President of the United States— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2020
Full Video: https://t.co/EHqzsLbbJG pic.twitter.com/Eu4IsLNsKD
“This is not just about honoring the votes of 74 million Americans who voted for me,” Trump said. “It’s about ensuring that Americans can have faith in this election. And in all future elections.”
Both Facebook and Twitter flagged the president’s post and members of the president’s own administration, including Attorney General William Barr, have said there is no proof of widespread voter fraud. Courts in multiple battleground states also have thrown out numerous lawsuits filed on Trump’s president’s behalf.
Kinzinger’s relationship with Trump has been mixed. He was the only Republican U.S. representative in the state that Trump left off his list of Illinois campaign co-chairs this year.
After The Associated Press and other outlets called the election for Biden, Kinzinger, a Channahon Republican whose 16th Congressional District stretches west from the Indiana border and curves north to the Wisconsin border, offered a congratulatory note to the president elect.
“Sofia and I extend our congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” Kinzinger wrote on Twitter. “Our nation deserves two competing parties who can work together when possible, and compete honorably when not.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
