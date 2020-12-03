Rep. Kinzinger to President Trump in tweet: ‘Time to delete your account’

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Both Facebook and Twitter flagged the president’s post and members of the president’s own administration, including Attorney General William Barr, have said there is no proof of widespread voter fraud. Courts in multiple battleground states also have thrown out numerous lawsuits filed on Trump’s president’s behalf.

Kinzinger’s relationship with Trump has been mixed. He was the only Republican U.S. representative in the state that Trump left off his list of Illinois campaign co-chairs this year.

+3 Bloomington shop dog Wink becomes symbol for helping children Wink the “shop dog” at The Gingerbread House Toy Store is becoming a symbol for helping children in a project that will aid Marcfirst.

After The Associated Press and other outlets called the election for Biden, Kinzinger, a Channahon Republican whose 16th Congressional District stretches west from the Indiana border and curves north to the Wisconsin border, offered a congratulatory note to the president elect.

“Sofia and I extend our congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” Kinzinger wrote on Twitter. “Our nation deserves two competing parties who can work together when possible, and compete honorably when not.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Remember these? 20 Bloomington-Normal places of the past

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0